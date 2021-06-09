Sauce Labs Crushes Four Billion Test Milestone as Customer Adoption Accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc., the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that enable its customers to achieve digital confidence, today announced that it has surpassed the four billion test mark as organizations continue to accelerate their investments in continuous testing to fuel critical DevOps initiatives. Sauce Labs recorded its four billionth test less than one year after reaching the three billion test mark, a testament to the company’s continued growth and accelerating customer adoption. Sauce Labs users run more than three million tests per day on its continuous testing cloud platform.



In addition, Sauce Labs received two 2021 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius in the Agile Development and Functional Testing categories. Based entirely on customer feedback, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Each month, about 500,000 B2B technology buyers use over 220,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.

“We are honored to be recognized by valued industry resources such as TrustRadius and Computing, there is no greater validation than the trust of our customers,” said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. “That our customers ran more than a billion tests in the past 12 months speaks not only to the role testing plays in helping development teams understand risk and ensure quality but to the trust we’ve earned through our relentless commitment to customer success.”

The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud is also named a finalist for Best DevOps Cloud Product in the 2021 DevOps Excellence Awards presented by Computing, a leading publisher of technology news and analysis in the UK. Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcase outstanding achievements from organizations, people, and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies. Award winners are announced on June 30, 2021.

Sauce Labs’ four billion test milestone comes as the company continues to rapidly expand the depth and breadth of its continuous testing platform through a combination of organic development, strategic acquisition, and industry partnership. Sauce Labs recently announced the acquisitions of TestFairy, provider of an enterprise-grade, all-in-one mobile platform that helps companies streamline their development processes and release better mobile apps to market with shorter development cycles, AutonomIQ, a leading provider of scriptless test automation solutions, and API Fortress, a leading provider of modern API testing solutions for agile and DevOps teams. Sauce Labs this year also enhanced its platform to support new developer-preferred frameworks such as Cypress, Playwright, and TestCafe and recently launched new end-to-end visual testing capabilities to give developers a more comprehensive view of application quality. The company also recently established partnerships with Deque to help enterprises deliver digital accessibility and Sumo Logic to help enterprise organizations drive increased engineering efficiency through greater visibility into the health and security of applications throughout the entire development lifecycle.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer’s application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG, Salesforce Ventures, IVP, Adams Street Partners, and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.

