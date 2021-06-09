Nexstar Media Inc. Names Susan Parker Chief Strategy Officer/EVP of Strategy & Data of the Digital Division

IRVING, Texas, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Division of Nexstar Media Inc. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the promotion of Susan Parker to Chief Strategy Officer/EVP Strategy & Data of the company’s Digital Division. In this newly created role, she will oversee all data and strategy functions for Nexstar Media Inc.’s Digital Division, which extends Nexstar’s audience insights into the digital realm. Based in Connecticut, Ms. Parker will assume her new duties immediately and report to Karen Brophy, President of the Digital Division of Nexstar Media Inc.



“As the digital division continues to build out a unified data strategy, developing new products, and leveraging data to personalize our ad technology products remain major areas of focus,” said Ms. Brophy. “Susan brings deep expertise and a proven track record leading data transformations, and along with her team, will be instrumental to our product innovation.”

Ms. Parker first joined Nexstar Media Inc. in October of 2019 as SVP, Strategy and Business Intelligence, leading a team of digital experts focused on the creation of data ad products, audience platform growth, and the use of analytics and reporting to inform all aspects of Nexstar’s digital business. Prior to joining Nexstar Media Inc., she served as the VP of Marketing Cloud Solutions at Nielsen, overseeing technical operations. She previously was the Senior Director, Ad Operations & Yield at The New York Times, and Vice President, Digital Revenue and Analytics at Hearst.

“This is a time of tremendous change for our industry,” said Ms. Parker. “I look forward to leveraging Nexstar’s impressive scale to build advanced data capabilities that guide our decisions, while also creating new products that anticipate audience and advertiser demands. I am thrilled to lead such a dynamic team, delivering cutting edge capabilities and advertising products to our key stakeholders, local television stations, and premium clients.”

