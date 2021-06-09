OPTIZMO™ Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Tech Companies for 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, has been recognized by The Silicon Review as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in 2021. The Silicon Review covers the tech industry, providing articles, features, and various awards lists throughout each year.



This year’s list of the fastest-growing tech companies includes representatives from a wide variety of industries including cybersecurity telehealth, IT support, data storage and management, and blockchain technology, among others. The feature article from The Silicon Review includes a short interview with OPTIZMO Co-Founder and CEO, Khris Thayer on how OPTIZMO came to be, how the company delivers value to its clients, and what is on the horizon for the business and the email marketing industry.

OPTIZMO has been the established leader in the email compliance and suppression list management industry, since its founding in 2009. In more recent years, the company has also taken on a leadership role as a thought leader in the industry, regularly speaking at industry events like MailCon, Affiliate Grand Slam, and Affiliate Summit, while also publishing original data analysis research and numerous articles, reports, infographics, and guides.

As 2021 continues, the company is poised to release a number of significant product enhancements designed to add even more functionality to its innovative email suppression list management platform: SUPPRESS. The company will also be expanding its capabilities, delivering services to a variety of new clients and partners this year.

“As a company with over 11 years in business, it’s exciting to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing tech companies,” said Khris Thayer, “Our continued growth and success are directly related to our dedication to delivering a rare combination of innovative technology and unparalleled support to all of our customers.”

OPTIZMO supports over 500 clients and partners around the globe with their compliance initiatives, geared toward complying with various sets of regulations impacting their marketing and data privacy programs across email and SMS marketing.

ABOUT OPTIZMO