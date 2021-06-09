Blockchain Platform Fantom to Modernize the Technological Infrastructure of Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading blockchain platform Fantom has entered into a partnership with Elyar Ganiev and the AG Mentors Group, who will facilitate bringing Fantom blockchain applications to the Uzbekistan Government IT infrastructure.



Elyar Ganiev – former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Economic Affairs, Investments, and Trade in the Government of Uzbekistan and founder of AG Mentors – offers Fantom vast knowledge of Uzbekistan markets and has an established track record working with global institutions and enterprises. This partnership coincides with an ongoing initiative for digital transformation in Uzbekistan. In a widely lauded decree issued late last year, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev set forth a comprehensive agenda to integrate digital technologies into government services and the economic sector. This “Strategy for Digital Uzbekistan” includes introducing a digital ID card and significant investment in IT services and education. This ambitious plan aims to eliminate the digital divide and radically modernize public services in Uzbekistan by 2030.



Drawing on the experience running successful e-government pilot programs throughout Central and South Asia, Fantom will seek to support Uzbekistan’s digital transformation with tailored solutions for supply chain, ERP/MIS, Central Bank Digital Currency, and more.



“We are sincerely glad to welcome Fantom Foundation in Uzbekistan! The introduction of digital technologies, the creation of e-government, and the provision of digital public services are key priorities of the government for further reforming Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan is a country with great economic potential, which opens up wide opportunities for active cooperation between Uzbekistan and Fantom.” – Elyar Ganiev, Founder of AG Mentors, and Uzbekistan Minister of Foreign Economic Affairs, Investments, and Trade







“On behalf of the Fantom team, I am thrilled to be working with Mr. Ganiev and AG Mentors, whose advocacy of a green, digital economy resonates with core Fantom values. The group at AG Mentors is dynamic, and together, we look to help drive the Uzbekistan Government initiative to extend digital, public services across the nation. Fantom is built to be an open and accessible platform, and if we leverage this technology to connect populations with administrative offices and services to which they currently don’t have access, that would be especially gratifying.” – Barek Sekandari, COO Fantom Foundation





About AG Mentors



AG Mentors Group is a strategic and investment consulting firm focusing on the development of information technologies, artificial intelligence, and alternative energy. AG Mentors group has worked with clients and governments worldwide.



About Fantom



Fantom is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in 1 second and cost a fraction of a cent. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world uses. Enterprises and government offices seeking digital transformation have also adopted Fantom technology.



