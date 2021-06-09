No Fade Fresh Begins Selling at Harris Teeter Stores

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Fade Fresh has announced it is now on the shelf at select Harris Teeter stores.

Harris Teeter, which is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina was acquired by The Kroger Company in 2013, and operates 260 grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

“We are pleased to gain such a solid imprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for our No Fade Fresh audience,” stated No Fade Fresh CEO, Leland Hirsch. “Our products were launched to great fanfare during the global pandemic, and our customers in these areas are looking for retailers that physically carry our product.”

The No Fade Fresh line of color-depositing shampoos and conditioners debuted in February of 2020. The color selection at Harris Teeter will include: Purple Bordeaux, Hot Pink, Platinum Silver, Light Pink, Lavender, Natural Blonde, Spicy Copper, Bright Red, and Natural Brown. The selection will also include No Fade Fresh’s BondHeal product, a clear hair mask that repairs hair through a bond rebuilder. All products will be available in-store and online.

No Fade Fresh has taken painstaking efforts to formulate products that can be defined as “clean, plant-based beauty” in the very “dirty” category of hair color. The products have no harsh chemicals, and are the only on-shelf that can make the following claims: 100% Vegan, No Gluten, No Sulfates, No PPD, No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, and PETA-Certified/Cruelty Free with no Animal Testing ever. Additionally, all products are formulated at No Fade Fresh’s in-house lab in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The products are used in between box and salon colorings.

No Fade Fresh applies color through shampooing and conditioning in the shower in 2-5 minutes. All products have a built-in Bond Rebuilder technology, “BondHeal,” that strengthens and repairs the hair from the inside out, plus the stand alone BondHeal product. Additionally, the company created the first “smart label for smarter color choices,” with color swatches on the front at Point of Purchase. Leland continues, “The directions on the back label provide a very precise salon color consultation. The label folds open showing a video on how the product is used. The QR code allows for changing videos and messaging to continuously share product knowledge. “We want to extend the consumer’s hair color investment.”

No Fade Fresh was founded by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority.” Leland was the go-to hair consultant for leading beauty publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and was New Product Developmental Consultant for companies including Redken, Clairol and others for over forty years. In the 1990s, Leland developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec banner, and sold through professional salons, allowing salons/stylists to perfect color and to retail to their clients for home hair color maintenance. ARTec was sold to L’Oreal in 2002. In 2020, Leland applied his proprietary, patented technology from the professional sector to the Food/Drug/Mass channel.

