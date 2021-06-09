Computer Vision in Healthcare Market to Project Lucrative CAGR of 47.3% from 2020-2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, India, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future, the Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market accounted for USD 276.54 Million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 47.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Artificial intelligence is now part of about every discussion in present times. Government policies to accelerate the implementation of AI-based technology, rising demand for computer vision solutions in the healthcare sector, big data in healthcare, and the application of computer vision in precision medicine are all driving the computer vision in healthcare market. Computer vision, one of the most important subfields of AI, has recently erupted in terms of innovations. Computer vision is one of the most rapidly growing AI areas today, with the ability to serve a wide range of applications and have life-saving capabilities to patients. Computer vision is also aiding a growing number of doctors in properly diagnosing their patients, tracking illness progression, and prescribing appropriate therapies. It is being used to teach machines to mimic human vision in order to understand things in front of them, not only to save time on repetitive tasks. Computer vision employs visual recognition algorithms in order to provide quicker and more precise diagnosis. The computer vision technique has been used in a variety of surgeries and illness diagnoses, including respiratory illnesses and cancer.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is trending and top-of-mind for healthcare policy makers, policymakers, developers, and innovators in the European Union and the Americas, according to EIT Health. In countries as diverse as Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, China, and the United States, a growing number of governments have laid out aspirations for AI in healthcare, and many are spending heavily in AI-related science. Furthermore, the market is growing as a result of key players' rising growth strategies. The medical uses of technology can work by expanding existing ways of doing it and introducing a degree of innovative thought and creativity to the mix. The market is expected to grow due to rising demand for computer vision in the healthcare industry, government policies to expand the use of AI-based technology, extensive expertise of health care, and the use of laptop vision in precise medicine.

However, market development is projected to be limited to some degree due to a lack of understanding and technological expertise.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10313

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape

Microsoft (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Intel (US)

Xilinx (US)

IBM (US)

Google LLC (A Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc.) (US)

Basler AG (Germany)

Arterys, Inc. (US)

AiCure (US)

iCAD, Inc. (US)

The firms are concentrating on securing well-established regional footprints as well as agreements with big OEMs and ODMs. In the computer vision industry, the main players are still concentrating on developing new AI products. Furthermore, leading players are primarily focused on implementing organic development initiatives in order to sustain their market share.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Segmental Analysis

By Product & Service, the market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services. Due to the growing acceptance of healthcare IT in hospitals, the tech segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Software technologies that digitalize healthcare and incorporate artificial intelligence assist healthcare organisations in overcoming the complexities of staffing shortages and rising imaging scan volumes. Due to the demand for AI-infused healthcare in precision medicine, as well as increased government efforts to raise awareness about healthcare IT, hardware accounts for the second-largest share.

By application, the market has been segmented into medica imaging and diagnostics, surgeries, and others. In 2019, the medical imaging and diagnostics division had the highest market share. During the forecast period, this segment is also expected to expand the most. The benefits of using computer vision for medical imaging and diagnostics, such as improved accuracy, quality, and predictability, as well as early detection of certain diseases, are propelling the medical imaging and diagnostics segment forward. Since computer vision has been used in numerous surgeries and therapies for various disorders, the surgeries segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the review period. They're also being used by hospitals to track how much blood is lost during operations, including C-sections.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 pages) on Computer Vision in Healthcare: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/computer-vision-healthcare-market-10313

By end-use, the market has been segmented into healthcare providers, diagnostic centers, and others. In 2019, the healthcare providers segment had the largest market share, and it is expected to rise at the fastest pace over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of computer vision solutions in hospitals, as well as companies' increased emphasis on improving AI and computer vision tools to optimise hospital operations, are the major factors driving this end-user segment's development. Owing to the the ageing demographic and the potential of Computer Vision in Healthcare in the diagnosis of coronary heart disease and cancer, diagnostic centres are expected to account for the highest market share during the review period.

Regional Overview

The Americas led the computer vision in healthcare industry in 2019, owing to an increase in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases and other cardiovascular conditions, as well as the increasing use of computer vision in healthcare for disease diagnosis. Computer vision programme is being equipped to look for muscle, lung, and liver anomalies. This cuts down on the amount of time radiologists spend scanning patients. The increasing number of imaging procedures for cancer detection, the introduction of personalised medicine, and rising government initiatives for the use of AI-based technologies in healthcare are all contributing to the North American market's rapid growth.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10313

Europe is expected to have the second-largest share. The country's tremendous rise can be due to the increasing number of cancer cases and computer vision's capacity to diagnose cancer. Computer vision has a lot of promise in terms of identifying precancerous lesions, increasing the sensitivity of cancer screening tests and allowing for more effective and prompter care.

Due to rising per-capita healthcare expenditures, increased imaging and healthcare infrastructure such as cardiac institutes and hospitals, and rapid urbanisation in developing countries such as India, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa region's demand is increasing due to improving healthcare facilities and expanding new product choices for an ageing population.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Research Report: By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Others), Product (Hardware, Software, and Service), Application (Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics, Population Health Analytics, and Others), Mode of Delivery (On-Premise Model, Cloud-Based Model), End User (Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Academic Organizations, and Others), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Global Forecast till 2027

Patient Registry Software Market : Information by Type of Registry (Disease Registries, Health Service Registries, Product Registries and others), Functionality (Population Health Management (PHM), Patient Care Management, Health Information Exchange (HIE) and others), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Government Organizations & Research Centers and Others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2025

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market : Information by Application (Patient Data Management, Drug Traceability, and others), Type (Permissioned Blockchains, and others), End-User (Pharmaceutical companies and Others) — Global Forecast till 2027

Healthcare Asset Management Market : Information, Product (Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices, and Others), Application (Hospital Asset Management and Others), End-User (Hospital, Laboratory, Pharmaceutical, and Others)–Global Forecast Till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.