QOMPLX Announces Q:HELM

TYSONS, Va., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX™, a leader in cloud-native risk analytics, proudly introduces the Q:HELM marketplace, a multi-vendor cloud environment that allows customers to access data, models, and analytic services to create a more dynamic and complete view of their own unique insurance risks.



Q:HELM provides a platform for users to explore and understand a more detailed picture of risk across multiple lines of property and casualty insurance. It gives users the ability to run numerous scenarios against real or hypothetical portfolios to evaluate potential exposure, impacts, or losses. Examples include natural disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes alongside new perils and emerging modern risks like cyber attacks. In all cases, Q:HELM leverages environmental, hazard, and vulnerability information to help map out prospective futures of interest for insurers, regulators, policymakers, and risk managers.

“Our successful work supporting key global insurance industry leaders and a growing list of partnerships have continued to elevate our capabilities to address data interoperability issues. The QOMPLX Risk Cloud and the new Q:HELM module provide expanded data infrastructure and modeling capabilities to support growth and innovation across the insurance industry,” said Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX.

Q:HELM is building a more robust ecosystem for models and data that address some of the most pressing issues the insurance industry faces — with a transparent framework supporting open modeling standards, and advanced analytics solutions quantifying portfolio risk. Hazard, exposure and loss modeling is core to insurance operations and requires continual updates as portfolios, risk factors, hazards and vulnerabilities change rapidly in today’s marketplace.

“These capabilities offer the insurance industry powerful and dynamic ways to better quantify and predict risk,” said Steve Smith, Director of Product and Modeling at QOMPLX.

Q:HELM supports seamless integration of first and third party models, data sets, and algorithms - using patented QOMPLX technology. Q:HELM operates on top of the larger Q:OS platform so that individual data can be more easily integrated with other tools and data sources, ultimately creating a dynamic and interchangeable risk management suite to better evaluate and manage exposure and pricing. Q:HELM is built upon the unparalleled capabilities of the QOMPLX core data factory, with the ability to rapidly ingest, transform and contextualize data at scale.

