New Automated Trucking Event – Only at AUVSI

Arlington, Va. – The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) recently announced that it will host a new, one-of-a-kind virtual conference focused on automated trucking July 7-8, 2021. The Automated Freight Summit (AFS) will explore critical policy questions around the continued deployment of automated freight, and both days will feature panel discussions on topics including:

Public perception of automated freight;

The future role of the truck driver or operator;

How the public safety community interacts with automated trucks;

“All-star” states who have put in the effort to safely deploy this technology;

How to insure automated trucks;

Updates from Capitol Hill;

How safety is defined in the context of heavy-duty automated vehicles; and

The broader societal impacts of automated freight, including environmental benefits and increased supply chain resiliency.

Click here to register for this free event. Information about keynote speakers and panel participants will be updated soon. Don’t miss the Automated Freight Summit – an event you can find only at AUVSI.