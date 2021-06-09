Association of Corporate Counsel Names QuisLex 2021 Value Champion

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces it has been named a 2021 Association of Corporate Counsel Value Champion. Described as industry leaders in integrating people, processes, technology and data to enhance efficiency and value, the 2021 ACC Value Champions were announced on June 8, recognizing 12 innovative law departments with nine external partners as pioneers of optimized legal services.

A panel of past honorees selected QuisLex among the 2021 ACC Value Champions together with its client NetApp and two additional NetApp partners, Keesal Propulsion Labs and LexCheck. Their collaboration reduced contract approval time by 80%.

Identifying a disproportionate amount of time needed for contract approval, NetApp Legal Ops brought trusted providers and technologies together to assess root causes for delays and then create and implement an integrated solution. VP approvers previously were provided a list of identified contract and legal risks but insufficient information on the significance of those risks, the likely impact and measures that could be taken to mitigate those impacts. These VPs would then escalate to a senior member of NetApp’s internal legal team to better understand what they were approving, creating a cascade of additional work and delay.

QuisLex worked with NetApp partner LexCheck to adapt existing playbook guidance and use AI to identify material risks and generate a report that provides a contextual analysis of each risk, an overall risk score and recommended mitigation steps. KP Labs facilitated approval by adapting NetApp’s workflow to route these enhanced reports to preliminary approvers and then to the VP. By giving the VP more relevant information and context, escalations to the internal NetApp Legal decreased to less than 10% and approval times shrank by 80%.

“We are proud to be included among the 2021 ACC Value Champions for the fourth consecutive year, this year with our partners at NetApp, along with KP Labs and LexCheck,” says Ram Vasudevan, CEO of QuisLex. “This particular effort addresses a common problem – getting the right information to the right people to facilitate faster decisions – and illustrates how well a problem can be solved through a collaborative combination of people, processes and technology,” adds Andy Banquer, vice president for corporate solutions at QuisLex.

The ACC represents more than 45,000 members in 85 countries. Since 2012, the ACC Value Champions program has highlighted corporate law departments that innovate to optimize legal service delivery.

QuisLex provides corporate clients and law firms with industry-leading services including managed document review, contract lifecycle management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. To read more about how QuisLex worked with NetApp and its partners to reduce risk and contract cycle time and why the collaborative solution was selected as a 2021 ACC Value Champion, visit the 2021 Value Champions webpage.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.528.9445