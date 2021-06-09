Ethema Closes New Financing

West Palm Beach, FL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company received a new fixed rate convertible note financing from Labrys Fund, LP. The details have been released in an 8-k filed today with the SEC. The Company closed on a one year convertible note in the face amount of $230,000.00 including an OID of 10% and a fixed conversion price of $0.004 per share. The Company is using the proceeds of the loan to pay certain outstanding liabilities and for general working capital.



The Company is bolstering its working capital so that it may continue to pay debts as they become due and work on expanding the treatment facility in West Palm Beach Florida. The Company has submitted all requested documentation to the Florida Department of Children and Families for the ownership change for its acquisition of the ARIA treatment Center and is expecting an approval to be issued imminently. The treatment center continues to perform well and hit capacity several times in recent weeks. Construction work on expansion was delayed due to a submission of revised drawings but has restarted recently and is expected to be completed in the next 60 days. This expansion will increase the number of beds in the treatment center from 40 to 52. The Company plans to use some of the new working capital to improve its website and to implement a system for more frequent communication with its very valued shareholders.

2021 year to date the Company has replaced or retired almost $900,000 in debt that became due in 2021. Approximately $500,000 of debt was replaced with fixed price convertible notes and approximately $400,000 of debt was retired through conversion to equity. In addition, warrants to purchase approximately 119 million shares were exercised and are no longer outstanding. These are all significant improvements to the Company capital structure as the Company continues its efforts to improve the balance sheet.

Mr. Shawn Leon, the CEO of the Company, stated, “I am very pleased that the Labrys Fund has continued to show faith in the Company and I am very pleased to continue our aggressive pursuit of eliminating debt while building our business. I have heard from many shareholders that they would like to hear from me more frequently and I am going to work on an effective method to accomplish this.”

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

