Associa British Columbia Hosts Educational Webinar

Vancouver, BC, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa British Columbia announces an upcoming educational webinar, “CONDO 101 – How do I become the best council member I can be?” to be held on June 15, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT.

The virtual educational event is being offered at no charge to council members looking to learn best practices for their position. The course will provide information on duties, obligations, and procedures that all strata members or potential council members should understand. Discussion topics include legal elements of stratas, discerning various responsibilities of stratas, administration, finance, insurance, and procedures of strata meetings. Led by Alex Change of Lesperance Mendes Lawyers, the webinar will also cover the roles of developers, lawyers, warranty companies, engineers, and trades and management companies.

An additional viewing of this webinar with a Chinese translation will be provided on June 17, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT.

“Associa British Columbia takes pride in our dedication to serving valued clients and potential council members with educational opportunities and access to effective training that provide them with the skills to best lead their communities,” stated Adam Lord, Associa British Columbia president. “Trainings, like this webinar, are an extension of our commitment to providing outstanding management services that make us a choice partner for communities across Canada.”

CLICK HERE to register for the webinar on June 15, 2021.

CLICK HERE to register for the webinar on June 17, 2021.

