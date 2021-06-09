Treat Your Favorite Grill-Master this Father’s Day!

Dallas, Texas, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Father’s Day, treat Dad, Grandad, Stepdad, or your favorite father figure! Heck, this is a gift the whole family will enjoy: a chef-curated Barbecue at Home gift box. Enjoy the same Dickey’s-quality cuts of meat and poultry in the comfort of your own backyard. Barbecue at Home is an extension of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Restaurants, a family favorite that opened in 1941, and now has more than 550 locations around the country and world!

“So many Dickey’s fans love dining at our restaurants, we are excited to offer them the option to enjoy their favorites made fresh at home, too,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “As a family-owned and operated business, we appreciate celebrating special family moments around a smoke pit and creating lifelong memories, sharing stories at the dinner table. We hope Barbecue at Home boxes will soon become a Father’s Day tradition.”

Father’s are being honored with the Polish Sausage Variety Box that is on special for $79.99 (regularly $89.99) which includes 10-12 oz craft sausages in flavors such as the Original Polish Sausages, Black Pepper Brisket Sausages, Hot Links and French Onion Soup Sausages.



Or peruse https://barbecueathome.com/ to find the box best suited to your family’s favorites. So many choices are available—chef-inspired boxes are sure to delight every meat and seafood aficionado. Barbecue at Home with Dickey’s makes it simple. Everything is fresh and ready to grill at home. Sausages and sides are pre-cooked—just heat and eat!

Take a peek inside one of our specialty boxes:

The Backyard Barbecue Box includes :

Filet Mignon

Jumbo Chicken Breast

Chicken Thighs

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Chops

French Onion Sausage

Creamed Spinach

Three Cheese Mac & Cheese

4 Free Rubs

Other Specialty Boxes in addition to Backyard Barbecue: Tailgate Box, Spring Barbecue Box, Pork Box or Polish Sausage Variety Box which features original pork sausage, Black Pepper Brisket Sausage, and French Onion Soup Sausage, all crafted and curated by Chef Phil Butler. Just click to order premier meats, rubs, sauces, sides, and desserts, all ready to ship directly to your door.

For guaranteed delivery by Father’s Day order by Tuesday, June 15. Free shipping on all orders $149.99 and up.

# # #

Attachments