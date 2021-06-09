Nemo Lighting Masters Collection Available Exclusively at YLighting

Walnut Creek, CA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YDesign Group, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, and Nemo Lighting, Italian design studio and global leader in modern lighting, announced an exclusive partnership bringing its coveted Masters Collection to YLighting.com only.

The collection includes groundbreaking works from masters of twentieth-century design such as Le Corbusier, Vico Magistretti, Charlotte Perriand, and Franco Albini, refreshed with elements like modern LEDs for today’s spaces.

“It is very exciting for YLighting to be offering the Masters Collection,” said Patricia Kittredge, VP of Merchandising at YDesign Group. “Not only is it an honor to partner with Nemo Lighting and be chosen as the exclusive online retailer for these iconic designs, but we are thrilled to be able to bring such renowned and celebrated pieces to the homes and businesses of our discerning customers.”

The Nemo Lighting Masters Collection includes:

Lampe de Marseille Wall Sconce – Widely regarded as one of the most influential designers and architects of the 20 th century, Le Corbusier originally created the Lampe de Marseille for a housing development in 1954. Its distinctive silhouette has since become an iconic symbol of modern design. Its spun aluminum diffuser features two conical ends containing lights that operate independently or in unison. A highly adjustable arm offers added flexibility. Available at YLighting.com.

– Widely regarded as one of the most influential designers and architects of the 20 century, Le Corbusier originally created the Lampe de Marseille for a housing development in 1954. Its distinctive silhouette has since become an iconic symbol of modern design. Its spun aluminum diffuser features two conical ends containing lights that operate independently or in unison. A highly adjustable arm offers added flexibility. Available at YLighting.com. Claritas Floor Lamp – A driving force of Italian industrial design, Vico Magistretti created the Claritas Floor Lamp in 1946 as an answer to post-war living. His first light fixture design embodied the functional simplicity and innovation that would become Magistretti’s signature. Its tripod base rises to an arched metal shade elegantly directing and diffusing light as it is adjusted. Available at YLighting.com.

– A driving force of Italian industrial design, Vico Magistretti created the Claritas Floor Lamp in 1946 as an answer to post-war living. His first light fixture design embodied the functional simplicity and innovation that would become Magistretti’s signature. Its tripod base rises to an arched metal shade elegantly directing and diffusing light as it is adjusted. Available at YLighting.com. Potence Pivotante Wall Sconce – While most well-known for her innovative furniture pieces, acclaimed French architect and designer Charlotte Perriand designed the Potence Pivotante in 1938 to be a highly functional and minimal light fixture. The L-shaped sconce is elegant and straightforward, pivoting to direct light where needed from a single sphere lamp at its end. Available at YLighting.com.

View the entire Nemo Lighting Masters Collection at YLighting.com.

About YLighting:

Founded in 2001, YLighting is the leading retailer dedicated to the best in modern and contemporary lighting, with a complementary selection of furniture and decor. YLighting offers design-driven consumers and trade professionals a premier selection from over 300 top international brands and emerging studios, including many exclusive products and the ability to facilitate custom orders. YLighting's curated assortment ranges from iconic, authentic, mid-century modern works to today's most innovative, contemporary lighting.

