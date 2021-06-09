Skillful Craftsman Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

WUXI, China, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.



Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

All financial figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Revenue was $29.2 million, compared with $28.6 million for last fiscal year, representing a 2% increase.

Gross income was $14.5 million, compared with $16.8 million for last fiscal year, representing a 14% decrease.

Gross income margin was 50%, compared with 59% for last fiscal year.

Net income was $3.5 million, compared with $10.0 million for last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.32, compared with $1.11 for last fiscal year.

Total fee-paying members1 were 1.62 million, compared with 3.09 million during last fiscal year, representing a 47.6% decrease.

1 Number of fee-paying members is defined as the total number of members that are paying fees for accessing our platforms as of the end of the applicable period.



Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and CEO of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “We are pleased to report our financial results for the fiscal year 2021. Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we still achieved a 2% increase in revenue to reach $29.2 million for the fiscal year 2021. Our solid financial performance demonstrates that we are optimally situated to capture the opportunities in the market. On May 14, 2021, the State Council issued the amended ‘Regulations for the Implementation of the Private Education Promotion Law of the People's Republic of China’, which encourage and support private vocational education. The regulations are proposed to build 50 high-level higher vocational schools and provide 150 key majors by 2022, and realize the goal of achieving an average of more than 50 million vocational training sessions per year. According to MobTech, it is estimated that the scale of China's vocational education market in 2022 will reach RMB811 billion, with an average annual compound growth rate of 11.2%. In other word, the promulgation of the regulations provides a market foundation and direction for the company's future development.”

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao continued, “Looking forward, we will take important steps in fiscal year 2022 to strengthen the Company's competitive position over the long-term. We will continue focusing on the industry of online vocational skills training. Through actively participating in the national pilot project of ‘Education Certificate + Several Vocational Skill Level Certificates’(“1+X”) and in-depth cooperation with offline vocational colleges, the Company will stabilize customer groups and increase customer stickiness. Through cooperation in running schools, we will strive to achieve business breakthroughs in financial training, hotel management training, and professional worker labor dispatch for large steel companies, and realize a large-scale, systematic and sustainable development. With the visibility and validation afforded as a Nasdaq listed company, we can now confidently focus on building profitable revenue growth and creating value for our shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

All figures refer to fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 2% to $29.2 million, from $28.6 million for last fiscal year. Revenue under RMB currency decreased by 1% which fluctuated in a normal range, but the foreign exchange rate of RMB increased which led to the increase of revenue.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue increased by 25% to $14.7 million, from $11.8 million for last fiscal year. The increase was mainly caused by 1) an increase of $1.5 million in platform maintenance fee paid to Jimei University for its maintenance services relating to the Company’s vocational skills training platform for blue collar workers; and 2) an increase of $1.2 million in expenses associated with the amortization of the intangible assets and depreciation of the fixed assets regarding the system upgrade and data center expansion of the Company’s vocational skills training platform.

Gross income and Gross Margin

Gross income decreased by 14% to $14.5 million, from $16.8 million for last fiscal year. Gross margin decreased by 9 percentage points to 50%, from 59% for last fiscal year.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 53% to $5.5 million, from $3.6 million for last fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to the increase of telecommunications service fees for our education platform, and the increase of employee compensation expenses. In specific:

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 19% to $1.8 million, from $1.5 million for last fiscal year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 79% to $3.7 million, from $2.0 million for last fiscal year. This increase was primarily caused by the increases of employee compensation expense and the expenses associated with being a public company.

Investment loss

We recorded an investment loss of $2.4 million, resulting from an investment of $8.0 million in a third-party private fund which was initially invested in July 2020 and divested in March 2021 at a value of $5.7 million.

Income Before Tax

Income before tax expense decreased by 48% to $7.0 million, from $13.3 million for last fiscal year.

Net Income

Net income decreased by 65% to $3.50 million, from $10.0 million for last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.32, compared with $1.11 for last fiscal year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.5 million, compared with $11.9 million as of March 31, 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash generated from operating activities was $10.8 million, compared with $11.5 million for last fiscal year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $20.9 million, compared with $10.4 million for last fiscal year. The increase of $8.0 million was due to an investment in a private fund in July 2020.

Net cash generated from financing activities was $13.2 million, representing the net proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering, compared with nil for last fiscal year.

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. For more information, please visit: http://ir.kingwayup.com/.

SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, 2021

（Unaudited） 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,453,360 $ 11,931,714 Accounts receivable, net 83,980 78,785 Prepayments and other current assets 1,784,537 1,963,102 Other receivables 5,713,192 - Total current assets 25,035,069 13,973,601 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 13,725,957 12,324,125 Intangible assets, net 20,416,461 19,294,740 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 28,406 97,035 Total non-current assets 34,170,824 31,715,900 TOTAL ASSETS $ 59,205,893 $ 45,689,501 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 113,707 $ 249,086 Taxes payable 448,485 543,600 Amounts due to a related party 257,037 - Accrued expenses 1,051,929 227,525 Deferred revenue-current 11,456,667 16,736,365 Total current liabilities 13,327,825 17,756,576 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue-noncurrent 312,896 50,877 Total non-current liabilities 312,896 50,877 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 13,640,721 $ 17,807,453 COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES - - SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary shares, par value $0.0002 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 12,000,000 and 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 2,400 1,800 Additional paid-in capital 13,415,987 1,619,774 Statutory reserve 745,590 745,590 Accumulated profits 30,419,177 26,921,172 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 982,018 (1,406,288 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 45,565,172 27,882,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 59,205,893 $ 45,689,501





SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the years ended March 31, 2021

（Unaudited） 2020 2019 Revenue $ 29,168,546 $ 28,601,071 $ 24,668,840 Cost of revenue (14,712,411 ) (11,797,870 ) (9,458,559 ) Gross income 14,456,135 16,803,201 15,210,281 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (1,807,132 ) (1,520,801 ) (1,832,006 ) General and administrative expenses (3,654,449 ) (2,038,568 ) (1,899,110 ) Total operating expenses (5,461,581 ) (3,559,369 ) (3,731,116 ) Income from operations 8,994,554 13,243,832 11,479,165 Interest income 58,946 73,737 88,588 Investment loss (2,436,809 ) - - Government grant 369,170 - - Other loss, net (8,553 ) (3,458 ) (195 ) Income before income taxes 6,977,308 13,314,111 11,567,558 Income tax expense (3,479,303 ) (3,338,886 ) (2,892,500 ) Net income $ 3,498,005 $ 9,975,225 $ 8,675,058 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 2,388,306 (1,112,209 ) (735,192 ) Total comprehensive income 5,886,311 8,863,016 7,939,866 Net earnings per ordinary share, basic and diluted $ 0.32 $ 1.11 $ 0.96 Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic and diluted 11,030,137 9,000,000 9,000,000



