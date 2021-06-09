Bright Minds Biosciences to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (CSE:DRUG) (OTCQB:BMBIF), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatry disorders, epilepsy and pain, today announced that Ian McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Gideon Shapiro Ph.D, Vice President of Discovery, will be presenting at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI, as follows:



Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021 Time: 12:30PM Eastern Time Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time and available for 7 days thereafter using the link provided above.



About Bright Minds

Bright Minds is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatry disorders, epilepsy and pain. Bright Minds has a portfolio of next generation serotonin agonists designed to precisely target abnormalities in neurocircuitry that lead to dysfunctional behaviors. The Company is developing targeted therapies with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders through the use of serotonergic compounds leveraging its world class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious drugs. Bright Minds drugs extenuate the therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds while minimizing the side effects thereby creating superior drugs to first generation compounds, such as psilocybin.