iBio Further Strengthens Board with Appointment of Veteran Biopharmaceutical Executive, Eef Schimmelpennink

BRYAN, Texas, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced today the appointment of Evert (Eef) Schimmelpennink to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



In an executive leadership career spanning more than 20 years, Mr. Schimmelpennink has applied his strategic and functional expertise across corporate development, commercial operations, manufacturing, and R&D to help build and scale a number of global public and private biopharmaceutical businesses. Recently, he served as CEO of Pfenex Inc., a NYSEA-listed company which, using its patented Pfēnex Expression Technology® platform, created an advanced pipeline of therapeutic equivalents, vaccines, biologics and biosimilars. Pfenex was acquired by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for approximately $516 million (including contingent value rights) in October 2020. Previously, Mr. Schimmelpennink served as CEO of Alvotech Ehf, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the biosimilar monoclonal antibody market. Prior to joining Alvotech, he held variety of progressive roles with Pfizer Inc., Hospira, Inc., Synthon BV and Numico NV. Mr. Schimmelpennink holds a Masters in Bioprocess Engineering from the Wageningen University in the Netherlands.

“Eef has a strong history of success leading companies with novel protein expression platforms to develop and commercialize biopharmaceutical products,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “He is joining our team at an opportune time, given we are adding our own in-house drug discovery capabilities to our existing contract development and manufacturing services, similar to what Eef did in his most recent leadership role at Pfenex.”

Mr. Schimmelpennink commented, “I am honored to join iBio’s Board and look forward to working with my talented colleagues as the Company continues to harness the power of its unique plant-based FastPharming System® to help reduce drug development times and costs, and, importantly, to help rapidly develop its own biopharmaceutical candidates to address unmet medical needs in human health and veterinary medicine.”

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary products which include biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers, as well as fibrotic and infectious diseases. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering™ Development Services for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

