SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman’s Statement on Role of Small Businesses in Strengthening America’s Supply Chains following the President’s 100 Day Review Report

Washington, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzman issued the following statement in response to President’s 100 Day Review Report on America’s Supply Chains:

“The 100 Day Review report on America’s supply chains breaks new ground in recognizing that a resilient supply chain depends on all of our small businesses and innovative startups, including those owned by women, people of color, and others who have been historically left behind by federal R&D and investment policy and whose full potential we need to leverage if we are to build back better. The SBA looks forward to partnering across the federal government to strengthen domestic competitiveness and supply chain resilience by ensuring that every entrepreneur has equitable access to credit, investment, customers, and advisory services that are essential to scaling up to the challenge.”





