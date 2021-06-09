KP Tissue Inc. Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) held its Annual Meeting of shareholders today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of KPT by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Name

For Withheld Number % Number % François Vimard 3,606,366 99.33 24,396 0.67 James Hardy 3,605,087 99.29 25,675 0.71 Michel Letellier 3,601,413 99.19 29,349 0.81 Louise Denys Wendling 3,606,180 99.32 24,582 0.68

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of KPT (99.84% of votes in favour).

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.6% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com