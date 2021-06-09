Introducing The Dharma Coaching Institute - The World’s First & Only Dharma Coaching Double-Certification Experience

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dharma Coaching Institute is the World’s first and only Dharma Coaching Double-Certification experience. This intensive coaching program has a syllabus that offers a deeply transformational experience that covers 8 stages leading people through life-changing dharma principles and coaching tools plus practices for profound success and abundance. The Dharma Coaching program is packed with actionable, interactive weekly lessons, live calls, and experiential peer-coaching where members can practice their skills in real-time.



In just 16 weeks, the Dharma Coaching Institute enables people to create a new career as a confident Certified Dharma Coach. Additionally, this program is a Double Certification program. So, upon graduation, participants will be recognized as a “Dharma Certified Coach” or “Spiritual Life Coach”.

Being a certified coach from the Dharma Coaching Institute, members learn how to work with clients on a very high level using the combined wisdom and transformational power of holistic tools from a variety of Eastern and Western traditions including -

Ayurveda

Chakras

Intuitive Coaching

Embodiment

Emotional Psychology

Cross-Cultural Understanding

Human Design

Somatics and Much More.

All of this is paired with structured and grounded business tools and techniques, coaching methods, and result-oriented frameworks so members can build a successful, abundant coaching business from the ground up even if they’re new to entrepreneurship.

The Dharma Coaching Institute’s Mission

The Dharma Coaching Institute believes that it is possible for everyone to live into their Dharma and highest purpose while being able to serve others to do the same. Here’s the Dharma Coaching Institute’s Manifesto –

The Dharma Coaching Institute believes in a world where -

Each person is honored for their unique gifts.

Where the days that we were stuck at a desk repeating the same day over and over again become a distant memory.

Where we support each other in embodying our passions.

Where we raise our children to follow their curiosities and find solutions to the world’s problems.

Where we live our lives as a reflection of the beautiful tapestry within our souls.

Where each person is completely in alignment with their sacred mission on this planet.

The Coaching Team

A world-renowned expert in Dharma, Ayurveda, and spirituality, Sahara Rose has devoted the last decade of her life and over 20,000 hours of tireless writing, speaking, and teaching to raise the vibration of the planet. She has empowered millions to discover their dharma so they can create conscious abundance, joy, freedom, and purpose in their lives and collectively raise the vibration of the planet.

Sahara Rose is the best-selling author of Discover Your Dharma: A Vedic Guide to Finding Your Purpose, A Yogic Path Deck + Journal, Eat Feel Fresh, and The Idiot’s Guide to Ayurveda with forewords all written by the eminent Dr. Deepak Chopra who proclaimed her “a leading voice of the millennial generation into the new paradigm.”

She is also the host of the Highest Self, the #1 spirituality podcast on iTunes with over 25 million downloads and 4000+ 5 star reviews. She is the founder of Rose Gold Goddesses, a divine feminine mystery school honoring the Goddess within, with over 2000 members.

Sahara has been featured on world-renowned media channels including the cover of Yoga Journal and within Forbes, Vogue, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and NBC. As a top-ranked speaker, she’s graced the stages of Google, Facebook, and major conferences. She believes in making the spiritual journey fun + relatable, and she’ll be bringing her humor, DJ skills, and dance moves to the Dharma Coaching Institute.

Conclusion

The Dharma Coaching Institute is at the intersection of Spiritual Life Coaching and the embodiment of bringing the highest self in those you serve that is grounded in business and psychological frameworks. The Dharma Coaching Institute uses proprietary systems in training members so that they can create proven results for their clients, giving them a thriving, in-demand career. If this is resonant for you, the Dharma Coaching Institute invites you to join them as a Dharma Coach.

Check out the Dharma Coaching Institute HERE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bba5f5a1-f6b6-4363-b8c2-7b636e66bce4