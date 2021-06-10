Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2021.



The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors was approved. The results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 357,476,205; Total Voted: 237,305,429; Total Voted %: 66.38%

Nominees For For % Against /

Withheld Against /

Withheld % Number of Directors 201,542,961 99.35% 1,326,522 0.65% Jason Attew 201,423,600 99.29% 1,445,883 0.71% D. Bruce McLeod 201,330,445 99.24% 1,539,038 0.76% Lisa Wade 201,307,001 99.23% 1,562,482 0.77% Cassandra Joseph 201,305,229 99.23% 1,564,254 0.77% William E. Threlkeld 201,310,756 99.23% 1,558,727 0.77% Alex Morrison 201,311,576 99.23% 1,557,907 0.77% Zara Boldt 201,127,740 99.14% 1,741,743 0.86% Ron Clayton 199,879,968 98.53% 2,989,515 1.47% John Armstrong 201,322,100 99.24% 1,547,383 0.76% Appointment of Auditor 236,625,723 99.71% 679,706 0.29%

Jason Attew, President and CEO, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rob McLeod and Jamie Strauss for their many years of guidance and support as Directors of Gold Standard. We wish them both the best in their future endeavours.

We are pleased to welcome Lisa Wade, Cassandra Joseph, and John Armstrong to our Board. Their expertise and skillsets will help Gold Standard in our goal to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada.”

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:

Michael McDonald

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: 1-604-687-2766

E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com