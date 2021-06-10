Innate Pharma Presents New Data on Next-Generation NK Cell Engager Platform at FOCIS 2021 Annual Meeting

Proprietary, multi-specific NK cell engager platform, ANKET™, to generate next wave of immunotherapy molecules



ANKET is first NK cell engager technology to engage NKp46, CD16, IL-2 variant and tumor antigen in a single tetra-specific molecule

Today’s preclinical data highlight robust anti-tumor efficacy across several in vivo tumor models and manageable safety profile

Innate to feature the data in upcoming virtual IR R&D event on Wednesday, June 23

MARSEILLE, France, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) announced it will present the latest preclinical data from its next- generation, proprietary, multi-specific NK cell engager platform known as ANKET™ (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) meeting. The presentation will take place at 7 pm CEST today.

Specifically, Innate will share new data from its tetra-specific ANKET molecule, which is the first NK cell engager technology to engage activating receptors (NKp46 and CD16), a tumor antigen and a cytokine (IL-2 variant) in a single molecule. This latest innovation leverages the advantages of harnessing NK cell effector functions against cancer cells and also provides proliferation and activation signals targeted to NK cells. This data set is built on Innate’s existing tri-specific NK cell engager technology, which has demonstrated potent NK cell activation, cytotoxicity and efficient control of tumor growth in preclinical models.

In preclinical studies, tetra-specific ANKET demonstrated in vitro the ability to induce human NK cell proliferation, cytokine production and cytolytic activity against cancer cells expressing the targeted antigen. Tetra-specific ANKET also demonstrated in vivo anti-tumor efficacy in several tumor models, allowing regression of established tumors as well as control of metastasis, associated with increased NK cell infiltration, cytokine and chemokine production at the tumor site. ANKET showed also pharmacodynamic effect, low systemic cytokine release and a manageable safety profile in non-human primates.

“We are excited to introduce the new evolution of our ANKET platform at the FOCIS meeting today,” said Pr. Eric Vivier, PhD, DVM, Chief Scientific Officer at Innate Pharma. “NK cells play a critical role in the cancer innate immunity cycle, and engaging them is an exciting path to improve the therapeutic window for cancer treatment compared to T- cell engagers. We believe the new findings obtained with our ANKET technology capture its potential to advance meaningful outcomes for patients. This advancement allows us to create an entirely new class of molecules to induce synthetic immunity against cancer. We look forward to sharing additional detail at our upcoming IR R&D event.”

Innate’s lead ANKET asset, IPH6101 (SAR443579), has shown anti-tumor activity in pre-clinical models, including encouraging pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and safety data in preliminary non-human primate studies. In January, Sanofi made the decision to progress this program into investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies. As part of the previously announced research collaboration, the companies are also currently working on the second research program.

Innate will provide more information on today’s data at an upcoming online R&D presentation for the investor community that is scheduled for 2 p.m. CEST on June 23, 2021.

About ANKET™

ANKET™ (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) is Innate Pharma's proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-specific NK cell engagers to treat certain types of cancer. The Company’s latest innovation, its tetra-specific ANKET molecule, is the first NK cell engager technology to engage activating receptors (NKp46 and CD16), a tumor antigen and a cytokine (IL-2v) in a single molecule. This leverages the advantages of harnessing NK cell effector functions against cancer cells and also provides proliferation and activation signals targeted to NK cells.

In preclinical studies, Innate's tri-1 and tetra-specific technology has demonstrated potent NK cell activation, cytotoxicity and efficient control of tumor growth in preclinical models. This versatile fit-for-purpose technology is creating an entirely new class of molecules to induce synthetic immunity against cancer.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate is a pioneer in the understanding of Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Headquartered in Marseille, France, with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

