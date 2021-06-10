English Dutch

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 10 June 2021

Fagron increases share capital through subscription right exercises

Fagron announces today that 482,500 new shares have been issued as a result of the exercise of subscription rights. These newly issued shares are entitled to dividend as of the 2021 financial year. In accordance with the Belgian transparency legislation, Fagron notes that its total share capital currently amounts to € 501,870,567.63. The total number of shares with voting rights after the issue amounts to 72,960,154 which is also the total number of voting rights (the ‘denominator’). The total number of rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued shares with voting rights amounts to 1,406,250.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

