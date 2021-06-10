TomTom launches its ultimate 7-Inch HD satnav for professional drivers: TomTom GO Expert 

AMSTERDAM, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the map maker and location technology specialist, today announced the launch of the TomTom GO Expert – the ultimate satnav for professional truck, van and bus drivers. With a 7-Inch high-definition (HD) touchscreen display and a new processor, the GO Expert is 4x faster than previous satnavs and packed with powerful features including smart routing for large vehicles and accurate traffic information which make every drive more efficient.



The TomTom GO Expert lets drivers input the size, weight, cargo type and maximum speed of their truck, van or bus so that they are routed appropriately for their large vehicle. Because TomTom’s maps include the latest ADR Tunnel Codes, UN Class restrictions and City Ban routing, drivers will avoid roads not suitable for their vehicle. Even when there’s no active route planned in the satnav, restriction warnings will keep the driver informed about what’s ahead; and they’ll receive timely alerts for restrictions that might impact their vehicle such as bridge heights, tunnels and toll locations. This makes it easier for drivers to adapt their route along the way, leading to a more efficient and less stressful journey.

Equipped with TomTom’s accurate and reliable maps, professional drivers will appreciate that maps can be updated on their GO Expert up to 3x quicker* via Wi-Fi®. Beyond navigation, a new processor and increased memory space means the satnav is super-responsive and 4x faster than previous generations. The new 7-Inch HD touchscreen display provides outstanding clarity, and comes with a powerful speaker, making the TomTom GO Expert the ultimate go-to companion on the road.

Other stand-out features include tens of thousands of new dedicated large vehicle points of interest. These include fuel stations, parking spots and service centers which have all been carefully selected to meet the needs of professional drivers. Additionally, new and improved moving lane guidance means drivers can navigate confidently at tricky intersections and highway exits. They can also connect their phone to the device via Bluetooth® wireless connectivity getting access to TomTom’s trusted Traffic information. TomTom Traffic helps drivers to find the fastest routes and get accurate estimated times of arrival, as well as Speed Camera Alerts** - both essential for the professional driver.

Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, said: “More than ever, professional drivers play a critical role in moving goods across cities and borders. By combining our three decades of mapmaking with our latest and greatest technology, the powerful new TomTom GO Expert satnav is packed with features such as custom large vehicle routing and new restriction warnings. Designed specifically for professional drivers, this satnav will ease long trips and lead to more efficient, safer and smoother journeys.”

The 6-Inch and 7-Inch TomTom GO Expert is available in Europe on TomTom.com , and at selected e-tailers and in-store for €399,99 (6”) / €449,99 (7”). The 7-Inch 4G sim-connected version of the TomTom GO Expert is expected to become available later this year.





Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®

* Maps are updated up to 3x quicker* than TomTom’s previous generation

**The TomTom GO Expert comes with a 1-year trial of Speed Camera Alerts, drivers can switch to a subscription after the trial ends.



About TomTom:

At TomTom we’re mapmakers, providing location technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.



Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.



Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments worldwide.

www.tomtom.com



