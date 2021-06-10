Ghent, BELGIUM, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys Nominates Catherine Moukheibir to its Board of Directors

Highly respected finance and life sciences professional to chair company’s Audit Committee

Ghent, BELGIUM – 10 June 2021 – Biotalys, an AgTech company focused on addressing food protection challenges to enable a more sustainable and safer food supply, is pleased to announce the nomination of Catherine Moukheibir to its Board of Directors. This nomination follows the appointment of Simon Moroney as Chairman, and strengthens Biotalys’ leadership as it enters a planned phase of growth driven by the successful application of its novel biocontrol AGROBODY Foundry ™ technology platform.

Catherine brings over 30 years of leadership experience in finance, capital markets and life sciences to the Biotalys Board of which she will chair the Audit Committee. She currently acts as a Non-Executive Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee to CMR Surgical, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Orphazyme. Prior to her current roles, she has held senior management positions at several European biotech companies following an initial career in strategy consulting and investment banking in Boston and London and served as a Non-Executive Director of antibody technology companies Ablynx and Kymab, until their respective acquisitions by Sanofi. Catherine holds an MA in Economics and an MBA from Yale University.

“Catherine is prominent in the life sciences community, and her nomination to the Board highlights our ambition to establish Biotalys at the forefront of food protection innovation. Catherine’s expertise and financial proficiency will reinforce our team as we continue to develop our pipeline of antibody-derived biocontrol solutions and build Biotalys into a successful company,” commented Simon Moroney, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Biotalys. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and Biotalys, I welcome Catherine and look forward to working with her, benefiting from her vast experience to further support the growth of Biotalys.”

“Addressing the global need for more sustainable and safe food production is one of the most critical challenges of our times. I am therefore honoured to be joining such a visionary company as Biotalys to support the development of its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform to transform the way we protect food from farm to fork,” added Catherine Moukheibir. “I’m pleased to be joining such a strong and growing team at such a pivotal time for the company.”

Catherine’s nomination will be approved at Biotalys’ next Shareholders Meeting. Until then, Catherine will attend Board meetings as an observer.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys has developed a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has raised €62.8 million (US $74,9 million) to date from Belgian and international specialised investors. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

