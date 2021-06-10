10 June 2021



Alliance Trust PLC



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES



The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 9 June 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 95,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 978.0p per share.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 316,282,681.



The above figure (316,282,681) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Enquiries:



Alliance Trust PLC

Telephone: 01382 938320