Construction contract (Old Port D-terminal outdoor space works)

Nordecon AS and AS Tallinna Sadam have entered into an agreement for the design and construction of the outdoor space in front of the Old Port's D-terminal. Together with the surrounding area, the space that will be transformed is around 5.2 ha and includes the front of the D-terminal, the front of the Lootsi quarter, and the areas connecting the promenade with Reidi Road. According to the contract, a new traffic management solution and utility network, new landscaping, new pedestrian paths, covered bus and taxi waiting areas, a parking lot for passenger taxis, a short-term parking lot for cars, and a new lighting solution with outdoor design elements will all be completed.

The value of the contract is 5.9 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in July 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 675 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.