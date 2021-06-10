Ensurge Micropower ASA Announces Ticker Symbol, Brand Implementation

Oslo, 10 June 2021



Following the announcement of the Ensurge brand name on 3 June 2021, the company will, as of 10 June 2021, trade on Oslo Børs as Ensurge Micropower ASA with the ticker symbol ENSU.

The Ensurge brand reflects the energy and momentum inherent in the company's strategy to bring premium solid-state microbatteries with unmatched volumetric energy densities and manufacturing scale to hearables, wearables, and connected sensors. The Ensurge Microbattery Product Platform (MPP) is designed to combine the cycling and safety advantages inherent in solid-state battery technology with the energy density, form factor, and scalability advantages enabled by the company's differentiated ultrathin steel substrates and roll-based manufacturing processes.

Effective 15 June 2021, the company expects its Level 1 ADR, traded on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, to begin trading under the Ensurge Micropower ASA name. The new ADR ticker symbol will be communicated following finalization by the responsible regulator. Current DR holders need not take any action, as existing DR certificates will assume the new parameters and will not be subject to a mandatory exchange.

Finally, on 21 June 2021, the company will implement the Ensurge brand identity across its digital marketing channels.

"The Ensurge brand and our ENSU ticker symbol reflect our common purpose to enable, ensure, and energize innovation for our customers," said CEO Kevin Barber. "Following our recent announcement of a commercial agreement to deliver MPP-based batteries to a Fortune Global 500 customer in the wearables market, confirmation of successful deposition on ultrathin 10-micron steel substrates, and ahead-of-schedule validation of the complete roll-to-roll toolset in our factory, we remain focused on signing additional commercial agreements for MPP-based products and delivering roll-based samples starting later this year."





About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA (“Ensurge”) is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.





