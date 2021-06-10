Ex-date of dividend payment of Nordecon AS

English Estonian

Nordecon AS (trading code NCN1T, ISIN code EE3100039496) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 15 June 2021 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date for the payment is 14 June 2021. As of this date a person who acquired shares is not entitled to dividends for the 2020 financial year.

Nordecon AS will pay dividend 0.06 euros per share on 29 September 2021 at the latest.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 675 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.