Codeproof Included in Forrester's "Now Tech: Unified Endpoint Management Report" 2021

San Jose, CA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codeproof Technologies Inc., a leading device management and cybersecurity provider has been included in the latest Now Tech report from Forrester Research for Unified Endpoint Management, Q2 of 2021. Forrester is a leading global research and advisory firm serving consumer business and technology leaders. The report includes Codeproof in an overview of 21 leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) providers.

According to the report,* UEM can be defined as, "Products that provide a centralized policy engine for managing and securing all employee devices, operating systems, and apps from a single console. UEM companies help IT administrators "better manage employee devices and applications, resulting in improved employee experience (EX), customer trust, and business agility."

Forrester* identifies Codeproof in the versatile "blended management provider" category, which combines both Mobile Device Management(MDM) and client management into a single workflow, providing a "cloud-based, modern management model" that prioritizes security over all else. Codeproof's versatile product works with devices from all major OEMs and running all major operating systems. It provides an intuitive user interface, deep and customizable features and comes with industry leading support.

It also boasts a wide range of integrations, including Google Workspace, Android Enterprise, Apple Business Manager, Samsung Knox Mobile Enrollment, and LG GATE. Codeproof provides its services to SMBs in a wide range of industry verticals, including education, healthcare, logistics, government, and IT. Prominent organizations that benefit from Codeproof's expertise include SpaceX, Nissan and the Canadian Armed Forces.

"We are thrilled to have been profiled in the Forrester’s Now Tech 2021 Endpoint management report as a top ranked MDM provider in the small business category," said Satish Shetty, CEO of Codeproof Technologies. "We have an exciting year ahead full of product launches and updates that will make our UEM platform even more secure, feature-rich, and easy-to-use for small-to-mid size enterprises."

Codeproof is a T-Mobile for Business Registered Partner, providing device management capabilities for T-Mobile smartphones and tablets. Codeproof’s highly responsive, 24/7, personalized, global technical support ensures smooth, efficient, and effective onboarding and use of its solutions.

About Codeproof



Codeproof Technologies Inc. is a US-based unified endpoint management (UEM) and cybersecurity company that provides intuitive, easy to use solutions that enable organizations to secure, deploy, and manage corporate data on company-owned and employee-owned (BYOD) devices. The company is known for prioritizing security, serving small businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, and providing some of the best customer service in the industry.

Codeproof is a T-Mobile for Business Registered Partner.

Our flagship product is the Codeproof UEM platform which provides a broad, robust feature set at a competitive price point with no enrollment fees or additional support costs, making it, arguably, the highest value UEM on the market. Key features include Mobile Application Management, Mobile Device Management, Mobile Content Management and the ability to support mobile devices from most OEMs.

SiteSecure® is a BYOD solution which blocks phone cameras inside specified spaces such as factory and office campuses to prevent data theft, IP theft, and other security breaches.

DriveSafe is a distracted driving solution combining hardware and software for transportation, trucking, and taxi companies to improve driver safety and avoid the high costs of legal liability.

Smart Mobile Hotspot allows IT administrators to pre-configure and lock-down a mobile device to function as a dedicated hotspot device.

Mobile Content Filtering prevents access to unauthorized content on the web by flagging websites, IP addresses, keywords, categories and content. IT administrators can filter content on both WiFi and cell networks.

Remote Worker® MDM for Windows allows IT administrators to deploy, secure, and manage Windows endpoints in a modern workforce.

Codeproof Technologies Inc. Is a Delaware corporation with its headquarters at San Jose, CA.

