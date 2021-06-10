Global Excavator Market Report 2021-2024 Featuring BEML, Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB, Komatsu, Liebherr International, Sany Heavy Industry, Terex, Volvo

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Excavator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the excavators market looks promising with opportunities in the mining, sewage disposal, commercial, residential, and oil & gas construction applications. The major drivers for this market are increasing requirement for large-scale project management, stringent emission regulations for construction machinery, growth in infrastructure development, and rise in urbanization.



The study includes the excavator market size and forecast for the global excavators market through 2024, segmented by product type, size, power range, mechanism, end use, and region.

Some of the excavators companies profiled in this report include BEML, Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB (Shanghai) Construction Machinery, Komatsu, Liebherr International, Sany Heavy Industry, Terex, Volvo Construction, and Others.



Some of the features of 'Global Excavators Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include:

Market size estimates: Global excavators market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product type, size, power range, mechanism, end use, and region.

Regional analysis: Global excavators market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for excavators in the global excavators market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, excavators in the global excavators market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global excavators market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the excavators market?

What are the business risks and threats to the excavators market?

What are emerging trends in this excavators market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the excavators market?

What are the new developments in the excavators market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this excavators market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this excavators area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this, excavators market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Excavators Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Excavators Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Compact Excavators

3.3.2: Crawler Excavators

3.3.3: Dragline Excavators

3.3.4: Backhoe

3.3.5: Suction Excavators

3.4: Global Excavators Market by Size

3.4.1: Mini/Compact (< 13,227 lbs)

3.4.2: Medium (13,227-22,046 lbs)

3.4.3: Standard/Full Size (22,046-198,416 lbs)

3.4.4: Heavy Excavator (>198,416 lbs)

3.5: Global Excavators Market by Power Range

3.5.1: 0-300 BHP

3.5.2: 300-500 BHP

3.5.3: 500 & Above

3.6: Global Excavators Market by Mechanism

3.6.1: Electric

3.6.2: Hydraulic

3.6.3: Hybrid

3.7: Global Excavators Market by End Use

3.7.1: Mining

3.7.2: Sewage Disposal

3.7.3: Oil and Gas Construction

3.7.4: Construction

3.7.4.1: Commercial Construction

3.7.4.2: Residential Construction



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Excavators Market by Region

4.2: North American Excavators Market

4.3: European Excavators Market

4.4: APAC Excavators Market

4.5: ROW Excavators Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Excavators Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Excavators Market by Size

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Excavators Market by Power Range

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Excavators Market by Mechanism

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Excavators Market by End Use

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Global Excavators Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Excavators Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Excavators Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Excavators Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

BEML

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB (Shanghai) Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Liebherr International

Sany Heavy Industry

Terex

Volvo Construction

