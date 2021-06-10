North America Gaming Controller Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow from $430.1 Million in 2019 to $645.8 Million by 2027

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Gaming Controller Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Compatibility, Connectivity, Distribution, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America gaming controller market is expected to grow from US$ 430.1 million in 2019 to US$ 645.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

Advancement in gaming accessories boosts the growth of the market. The gaming industry in North America is one of the biggest industries. With this growing industry, the gaming accessories such as wearable interface controllers, custom-made balance boards, game streaming, and pro controllers are getting advanced.

For instance, wearable interface controllers are developed to transmute gamer's body movements into the action on TV screen. Controller grip is a concave or convex add-on in gaming controller's button, which improves dexterity, accuracy, and comfort during long hours of play. Increasing demand for these gaming accessories is encouraging manufacturers to develop accessories with glow-in-the-dark features to attract customers by providing aesthetic looks.

Thus, evolvement in gaming accessories is fueling the scope of the gaming industry, thereby driving the North America gaming controller market growth. Other factor such as escalation in the gaming industry across North America is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Countries in North America, especially the US, are highly affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Owing to the favorable government policies to boost innovation and reinforce infrastructure capabilities, North America have the highest acceptance and development rate of emerging technologies. Therefore, any hindrance on industries is projected to have a negative influence on the region's economic development.

For much of the US population, with stay-at-home orders in place, people are searching for ways to pass the time. Many have switched to video games; thus, there was an unprecedented 75 percent increase in use of video games in March, according to Verizon. Additionally, the US recorded the highest rise in the adoption of video games during the pandemic, with an estimated increase in gamers by 46% across the country.

Companies are pushing toward free-to-play models, while in games played over the cloud, tech giants are making progress. This has influenced the rise in demand for gaming controllers such as gamepads, joysticks, and racing wheels amongst others. However, the demand for the same couldn't be catered by the country due to the temporary shutdown of transportation facilities across the region. Thus, the growth of the gaming controller market in North America is hindering due to the above-mentioned factors.



