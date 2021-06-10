SalMar – reporting of transactions made by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilitie

English Norwegian

Reference is made to announcements of 8 June 2021 concerning a private placement. SalMar ASA has received notifications from persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities. The notifications concern subscriptions in the private placement and a share lending arrangement, in each case as made public in announcement on tuesday, and are attached hereto.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.





