Worldwide Portable Fire Extinguisher Industry to 2026 - Encouragement in Installation of Extinguishers Presents Opportunities

The Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market size was estimated at USD 4,885.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,290.30 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.62% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 8,024.83 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Portable Fire Extinguisher to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market was examined across CO2 Based, Chemical & Powder Based, Metal-based, and Water & Foam Based.

Based on Fire Type, the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market was examined across Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class K.

Based on End User, the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market was examined across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential.

Based on Geography, the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, including Amerex Corporation, Balafire, Britannia Fire Ltd., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Desautel SAS, Feuerschutz Jockel Gmbh & Co. Kg, Fike Corporation, FlameStop Australia Pty. Ltd., Grap Fire Industries, GRUPO KOMTES, Hatsuta Seisakusho Co., Ltd, Johnson Controls International PLC, Koetter Fire Protection LLC, Koorsen Fire & Security, Inc., Rotarex, Inc., Safecurecs Communications, SHM Shipcare, United Technologies Corporation, Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Yamato Protec Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Need for lightweight and easy to move extinguishers

5.1.1.2. Growing number of fire casualties in household and commercial premises

5.1.1.3. Escalating concerns about the safety and security of life and property

5.1.1.4. Growth in construction industry and growing number of skyscrapers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Technical issues and product recalls

5.1.2.2. Increasing concerns about the safety and security

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Encouragement in installation of extinguishers

5.1.3.2. Demand for water-based fire extinguisher

5.1.3.3. Technological developments in equipment

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of substitutes

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. CO2 Based

6.3. Chemical & Powder Based

6.4. Metal-based

6.5. Water & Foam Based



7. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, by Fire Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Class A

7.3. Class B

7.4. Class C

7.5. Class D

7.6. Class K



8. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Industrial

8.4. Residential



9. Americas Portable Fire Extinguisher Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States

9.6.1. California

9.6.2. Florida

9.6.3. Illinois

9.6.4. New York

9.6.5. Ohio

9.6.6. Pennsylvania

9.6.7. Texas



10. Asia-Pacific Portable Fire Extinguisher Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. China

10.3. India

10.4. Indonesia

10.5. Japan

10.6. Malaysia

10.7. Philippines

10.8. South Korea

10.9. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Portable Fire Extinguisher Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Amerex Corporation

13.2. Balafire

13.3. Britannia Fire Ltd.

13.4. Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

13.5. Desautel SAS

13.6. Feuerschutz Jockel Gmbh & Co. Kg

13.7. Fike Corporation

13.8. FlameStop Australia Pty. Ltd.

13.9. Grap Fire Industries

13.10. GRUPO KOMTES

13.11. Hatsuta Seisakusho Co., Ltd

13.12. Johnson Controls International PLC

13.13. Koetter Fire Protection LLC

13.14. Koorsen Fire & Security, Inc.

13.15. Rotarex, Inc.

13.16. Safecurecs Communications

13.17. SHM Shipcare

13.18. United Technologies Corporation

13.19. Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd.

13.20. Yamato Protec Corporation



14. Appendix

