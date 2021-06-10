Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market (2020 to 2026) - by Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Research Report by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market size was estimated at USD 45.27 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 48.94 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.43% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 73.61 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Ceramic Sanitary Ware to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market was examined across Isostatic Casting, Pressure Casting, Slip Casting, and Tape Casting.

Based on Type, the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market was examined across Bidgets, Cisterns, Toilet Sinks/Water Closets, Urinals, and Wash Basin. The Bidgets is further studied across Over-Rim Supply Bidget and Rim-Supply Bidget. The Cisterns is further studied across Closer Coupled Cistern, High Level Cistern, and Low Level Cistern. The Toilet Sinks/Water Closets is further studied across European Water Closets (Ewc), One Piece, Two Piece, and Wall Hung Closets. The Wash Basin is further studied across Corner, Counter, Pedestal, Table Top, and Wall Hung.

Based on Application, the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market was examined across Commercial and Residential. The Commercial is further studied across Hospitality, Industrial, Institutional and Retail, and Office.

Based on Geography, the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, including Duratex S.A., Duravit Ag, Eczacibasi, Geberit Group, Hsil, Ideal Standard International S.A., Kohler Co., Lecico Bathrooms, Lixil Corporation, Rak Ceramics, Roca Group, Toto, and Villeroy & Boch.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising development on infrastructure projects

5.1.1.2. Shift of consumers towards luxurious sanitary ware in developing countries

5.1.1.3. Growing real estate industry attributed to rapid urbanizations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of raw materials

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Innovation and advancement of ceramic sanitary ware with the aesthetic appeal

5.1.3.2. Increasing investments in ceramic sector

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Variation in housing demand

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Isostatic Casting

6.3. Pressure Casting

6.4. Slip Casting

6.5. Tape Casting



7. Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bidgets

7.2.1. Over-Rim Supply Bidget

7.2.2. Rim-Supply Bidget

7.3. Cisterns

7.3.1. Closer Coupled Cistern

7.3.2. High Level Cistern

7.3.3. Low Level Cistern

7.4. Toilet Sinks/Water Closets

7.4.1. European Water Closets (Ewc)

7.4.2. One Piece

7.4.3. Two Piece

7.4.4. Wall Hung Closets

7.5. Urinals

7.6. Wash Basin

7.6.1. Corner

7.6.2. Counter

7.6.3. Pedestal

7.6.4. Table Top

7.6.5. Wall Hung



8. Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.2.1. Hospitality

8.2.2. Industrial

8.2.3. Institutional and Retail

8.2.4. Office

8.3. Residential



9. Americas Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States

9.6.1. California

9.6.2. Florida

9.6.3. Illinois

9.6.4. New York

9.6.5. Ohio

9.6.6. Pennsylvania

9.6.7. Texas



10. Asia-Pacific Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. China

10.3. India

10.4. Indonesia

10.5. Japan

10.6. Malaysia

10.7. Philippines

10.8. South Korea

10.9. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Duratex S.A.

13.2. Duravit Ag

13.3. Eczacibasi

13.4. Geberit Group

13.5. Hsil

13.6. Ideal Standard International S.A.

13.7. Kohler Co.

13.8. Lecico Bathrooms

13.9. Lixil Corporation

13.10. Rak Ceramics

13.11. Roca Group

13.12. Toto

13.13. Villeroy & Boch



14. Appendix



