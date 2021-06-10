Global Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soap and Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global soap and cleaning compounds market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global soap and cleaning compounds market is expected to grow from $180.99 billion in 2020 to $188.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $224.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the soap and cleaning compounds? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Soap And Cleaning Compounds market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider soap and cleaning compounds market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The soap and cleaning compounds market section of the report gives context. It compares the soap and cleaning compounds market with other segments of the chemicals market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, soap and cleaning compounds indicators comparison.

Major companies in the soap and cleaning compounds market include P&G; Unilever; Ecolab Inc; S. C. Johnson & Son Inc and Colgate-Palmolive.



The soap and cleaning compounds market consists of the sales of soap and cleaning compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce and package soaps and other cleaning compounds, surface active agents, and textile and leather finishing agents used to reduce tension or speed the drying process. The soap and cleaning compounds market is segmented into soap and other detergents; surface active agents and polish and other sanitation goods.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global soap and cleaning compounds market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global soap and cleaning compounds market. Africa was the smallest region in the global soap and cleaning compounds market.



Companies in the industry are replacing triclosan and triclocarban with chemicals such as benzalkonium chloride, benzethonium chloride or chloroxylenol (PCMX) as they are known to be harmful to both health and environment. Triclosan and triclocarban are the anti-microbial ingredients used in personal care products to stop or slower the growth of bacteria causing harm. These agents are used in products such as soaps, lotions, hand washes, toothpastes, mouthwashes, soaps, deodorants and cleaning compounds. Food & Drug Administration stated that the manufacturers did not demonstrate the ingredients to be safe for long-term daily use and more effective in preventing illness and spread of infections. They are also found in water bodies, thus affecting the marine life. For instance, P&G and Unilever, consumer products companies, stopped manufacturing and using triclosan and triclocarban agents and are replacing them with other chemical ingredients.



The raw materials market is highly volatile, this is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the soap and cleaning compounds market during the forecast period. When increasing raw material costs coincide with decreasing sales prices, soap and cleaning companies have to compromise on their profit margins. Rising trucking, railroad, dry-bulk and air-freight rates are also negatively impacting the market. Soap and cleaning product manufacturers are extremely sensitive to fluctuating raw material costs.



The global population increased from 7.3 billion in 2015 to 7.6 billion in 2018, thus increasing the global demand for soaps and cleaning products. This significant rise in demand from the population for end-use products gave a major boost to the overall soap and cleaning compounds market. Additionally, rapid urbanization especially in the developing economies supported the demand for these compounds through increased end use product consumption.





