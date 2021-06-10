$564 Billion Furniture Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the information they need to assess the global furniture market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global furniture market is expected to grow from $564. 17 billion in 2020 to $671. 07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18. 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $850. 38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for furniture? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Furniture market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider furniture market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The furniture market section of the report gives context. It compares the furniture market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, furniture indicators comparison.

Major companies in the furniture market include IKEA AB; Ashley Furniture Industries Inc; Steelcase Inc; Tempur Sealy International Inc and Leggett & Platt Incorporated.



The furniture market consists of sales of furniture by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce furniture including tables, chairs, desks, cabinets or fixtures that are used in a room or building to support various human activities. The furniture market is segmented into institutional and office furniture; household furniture and kitchen cabinet and mattresses, blinds and shades.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global furniture market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global furniture market. Africa was the smallest region in the global furniture market.



Furniture manufacturers are investing in augmented reality technologies to help sales representatives present their products and customers in decision making. Augmented reality mobile applications allow customers to place a virtual 3D model of a furniture in a real room in real time. This also helps customers view the furniture in all angles and positions. For instance, IKEA's augmented reality application Place allows customers to preview over 2,000 pieces of furniture at home before purchasing them.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the furniture manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in halting of manufacturing activities and a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the furniture manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the furniture manufacturing market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the furniture manufacturing market. in countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of furniture manufacturers by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Furniture Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Furniture Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Furniture Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Furniture Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Furniture Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Furniture



9. Furniture Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Furniture Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Furniture Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Furniture Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Furniture Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Furniture Market Segmentation

12. Furniture Market Segments

12.1. Global Institutional and Office Furniture Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Institutional Furniture; Office Furniture

12.2. Global Household Furniture and Kitchen Cabinet Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Household Furniture; Kitchen Cabinet

12.3. Global Mattresses, Blinds and Shades Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Mattresses; Blind and Shade



13. Furniture Market Metrics

13.1. Furniture Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Furniture Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Furniture Market

15. Western Europe Furniture Market

16. Eastern Europe Furniture Market

17. North America Furniture Market

18. South America Furniture Market

19. Middle East Furniture Market

20. Africa Furniture Market

21. Furniture Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. IKEA AB

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products and Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products and Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Steelcase Inc

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products and Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. Tempur Sealy International Inc

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products and Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Leggett & Platt Incorporated

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products and Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Furniture Market



23. Market Background: Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Manufacturing Market



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Furniture Market in 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Furniture Market in 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Furniture Market in 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. About the Publisher



26. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3e03s