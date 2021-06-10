Global Medical Gases Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2029 - Pure Medical Gases, Medical Gas Mixtures, Medical Gas Equipment

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gases Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical gases industry is currently undergoing shift in standards and delivery due to modernization of institutional healthcare and home healthcare market and the means of supply to these areas. The medical gas sector is anticipated to undergo certain revisions in testing and supply requirements from the developed markets.



Based on end-uses, the global medical gases market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, research and academia, and pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry. Market size and forecast for each mentioned segment for the period 2019-2029 (USD Mn) along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2021-2029 are provided in this study along with the major market trends witnessed.



Along with market assessment in terms of historical, current and future market sizes, qualitative information sets such as market dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), attractive investment proposition, Porter's five forces assessment and executive summary for the global medical gases market are included in the report.

Competition assessment for major market players and attractive investment proposition tool for the geographic markets are also included in the report for overall market competition scrutiny. This study concludes with company profiles section, which includes major information about the key companies engaged in development, manufacture and sale of medical gases and equipment.



Pure gases is the largest segment among the product types studied in this scope. Significant growth in geriatric population with compromised immune system, thus presenting a high risk of chronic conditions, including respiratory disorders like chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that demand regular oxygen administration drive the growth of this segment.

Additionally, medical gas mixtures segment is anticipated to undergo faster growth during the forecast on the grounds of their demand in procedures such as cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, renal dialysis, serialization and other such procedures and processes. Rapid growth in prevalence of chronic diseases that demand medical gas administration at various stages of disease management and control, hence, is a key factor driving the growth of the medical gases market.

As the demand for administration of such gases is growing, and technical advances are taking place in this field, corresponding progress of medical gas devices segment is anticipated to occur during the forecast period.



Among the considered end-users, hospitals and clinics is the largest segment for medical gases. The consumption of all forms of medical gases commercially available is high in hospitals. Requirement of medical gases in medical procedures such as surgeries, intensive care, emergency response and the high prevalence of medical procedures being conducted worldwide contribute to the dominance of hospitals and clinics segment.

On the other hand, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to undergo the fastest growth during forecast period. Trending shift from hospital to home care is a key facilitator to growth of this segment. In line of this movement, the regulatory bodies are gradually making way for a robust establishment of this segment.



North America is the largest regional market for medical gases. High number of medical procedures conducted, higher prevalence of respiratory disorders and other chronic diseases and existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region are the major drivers. Another key driver of North America medical gases market is phenomenal rise of home healthcare segment.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for medical gases. Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, high shift in medical tourism in the region are the key drivers of Asia-Pacific medical gases market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Medical Gases Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1 Introduction, Facts and Figures

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Challenges

3.4 Future Prospects

3.5 Market Inclination Insights Assessment

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Medical Gases Market

3.8 Competitive Analysis: Medical Gases Market, by Key Market Players



Chapter 4 Global Medical Gases Market Analysis, by Products

4.1 Preface

4.2 Pure Medical Gases

4.2.1 Oxygen

4.2.2 Carbon Dioxide

4.2.3 Nitrogen

4.2.4 Nitrous Oxide

4.2.5 Medical Air

4.2.6 Helium

4.3 Medical Gas Mixtures

4.3.1 Ethylene Oxide

4.3.2 Lung Diffusion Mixtures

4.3.3 Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures

4.3.4 Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Mixtures

4.3.5 Anaerobic Gas Mixtures

4.3.6 Aerobic Gas Mixtures

4.3.7 Helium-Oxygen Mixtures

4.3.8 Laser-Gas Mixtures

4.3.9 Blood-Gas Mixtures

4.4 Medical Gas Equipment

4.4.1 Hose Assemblies

4.4.2 Manifolds

4.4.3 Outlets

4.4.4 Regulators

4.4.5 Compressors

4.4.6 Vacuum Systems

4.4.7 Masks

4.4.8 Alarm Systems

4.4.9 Cylinders and Accessories



Chapter 5 Global Medical Gases Market Analysis, by End-Users

5.1 Preface

5.2 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3 Home Healthcare

5.4 Research and Academia

5.5 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industry



Chapter 6 Global Medical Gases Market, by Geography



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Air Liquide

7.2 Sol-Spa

7.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

7.4 Atlas Copco

7.5 The Linde Group

7.6 Air Products and Chemicals

7.7 Airgas

7.8 Messer Group GmbH

