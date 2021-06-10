US Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Report 2021Focus on Contract Development and Contract Manufacturing

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Healthcare CDMO Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US healthcare CDMO market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The major factors that are projected to contribute to the growth of the market include the presence of contract manufacturers in the US that has significantly minimized costs and reduce product development time.

Moreover, the growing demand for generic drugs, the rising number of drug development processes, and the emergence of several new market players in the pharmaceutical industry are some other crucial factors that are propelling the market in the US.



The US market for healthcare CDMO is segregated on the basis of services and region. Based on services, the market is further classified into contract development and contract manufacturing. The contract manufacturing services segment is projected to have a significant share in the US healthcare CDMO market owing to the significant adoption of outsourcing services by pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

The contract development services are further classified into clinical, preclinical, and laboratory services. The clinical segment is projected to have significant growth in the market owing to increasing clinical research. Moreover, the contract manufacturing services segment is further classified into API, finished dosage formulations, and medical devices. The API contract manufacturing services segment is significantly contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the US healthcare CDMO market include AbbVie Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Jabil Inc., and others. Product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements through which market players are considerably contributing to the market growth to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in May 2019, Catalent, Inc. completed the acquisition of Paragon Bioservices, Inc., a contract research and manufacturing organization, for $1.2 billion. With this acquisition, paragon brought its unique development and manufacturing capabilities, which is anticipated to improve Catalent's biologics business and projected to provide a significant presence in the market.

