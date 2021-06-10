Worldwide Taps Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions and Technology

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taps Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Taps from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each regions are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Taps as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Companies Covered:
- WALTER
- WIDIN Co Ltd
- Bordo Industrial Pty ltd
- IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L
- Carmon
- Widia Manchester
- DC Swiss
- Euroboor BV
- Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l
Base Year: 2021
Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020
Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Taps Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Taps by Region
8.2 Import of Taps by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Taps Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Taps Market Size
9.2 Taps Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Taps Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Taps Market Size
10.2 Taps Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Taps Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Taps Market Size
11.2 Taps Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Taps Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Taps Market Size
12.2 Taps Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Taps Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Taps Market Size
13.2 Taps Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Taps Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Taps Market Size
14.2 Taps Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Taps Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Taps Market Size Forecast
15.2 Taps Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Walter
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Taps Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Walter
16.1.4 Walter Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Widin Co Ltd
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Taps Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Widin Co Ltd
16.2.4 Widin Co Ltd Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Bordo Industrial Pty Ltd
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Taps Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Bordo Industrial Pty Ltd
16.3.4 Bordo Industrial Pty Ltd Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Izar Cutting Tools S.A.L
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Taps Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Izar Cutting Tools S.A.L
16.4.4 Izar Cutting Tools S.A.L Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Carmon
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Taps Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Carmon
16.5.4 Carmon Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Widia Manchester
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Taps Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Widia Manchester
16.6.4 Widia Manchester Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Dc Swiss
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Taps Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Dc Swiss
16.7.4 Dc Swiss Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Euroboor Bv
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Taps Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Euroboor Bv
16.8.4 Euroboor Bv Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 Fratelli Vergnano S.R.L
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Taps Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Fratelli Vergnano S.R.L
16.9.4 Fratelli Vergnano S.R.L Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9j5k39