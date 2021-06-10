The Worldwide Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Industry is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market by Product (Embolization (Coil, Flow Diverter), Stents, Balloon Occlusion Devices, Clot Retrievers, Microcatheters), Pathology (Stroke, Aneurysm, CAS, AVM) User (Hospital, ASC) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The neurovascular devices/ interventional neurology market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The growing target patient population, ongoing product development, and commercialization, favorable medical reimbursements, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across the emerging markets, growth in market demand for effective neurovascular devices, increase in research in the field of neurovascular therapies, rise in demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, and increase in awareness among neurosurgeons about minimally invasive surgical procedures are high growth prospects for the neurovascular devices/ interventional neurology market during the forecast period.



The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices segment is expected account for the largest share of the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market from 2021 to 2026



On the basis of product, the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market is segmented into aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems, support devices, and neuro thrombectomy devices. The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices product segment, by type, is further segmented into embolic coils, flow diversion devices, and liquid embolic agents.



The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market, by product, in 2021, owing to growing end-user preference for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures and increasing market availability of embolic coils for neurovascular treatment.



The cerebral aneurysm segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market from 2021 to 2026



On the basis of pathology, the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market is segmented into ischemic strokes, cerebral aneurysm, carotid artery stenosis, arteriovenous malformations & fistulas, and other diseases (including cavernous malformations and Moyamoya disease, among others). The cerebral aneurysm segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market, by pathology, in 2021, led by the growing adoption of minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures among neurosurgeons, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries, and increasing incidence of risk factors (such as high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity).



The ambulatory care centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026



Based on end-user, the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market has been segmented into hospitals & surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, and research laboratories, and academic institutes. As of 2020, hospitals & surgical centers are estimated to account for the largest share of the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market in 2021, while ambulatory care centers are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growing patient preference for minimally invasive medical procedures, rising number of ambulatory surgery centers across developed countries, along with the ease of scheduling, the focused clinical staff, the improved productivity, and the increased safety, and efficacy of these centers, are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years.



North America: The largest market in the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology industry



North America accounted for the largest market share in the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market in 2020. The neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market in North America is driven primarily by factors such as the growing target patient population for neurovascular diseases, rising awareness among neurosurgeons regarding the benefits offered by interventional neurology devices, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the adoption of these devices has increased due to falling product prices, thereby further supporting the market growth in this region.



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market

4.3 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Product Market, by Region

4.4 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Disease Pathology

4.5 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large Target Patient Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Product Launches and Commercialization

5.2.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.1.4 Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Markets

5.2.1.5 Growth in Market Demand for Effective Neurovascular Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Neurosurgeons

5.2.2.2 High Procedural Cost of Neurovascular Surgeries and Related Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in the Number of Research Activities in the Field of Neurovascular Therapies

5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Procedures

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.8 Reimbursement Scenario

5.9 Pricing Trend Analysis

5.10 COVID-19 Impact on Neurovascular/Interventional Neurology Devices Market

5.11 Patent Details



6 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Product



7 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Disease Pathology



8 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by End-User



9 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Stryker Corporation

11.1.2 Medtronic plc

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.4 Terumo

11.1.5 Penumbra

11.1.6 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

11.1.7 Medikit Co. Ltd.

11.1.8 Integers Holding Corporation

11.1.9 Balt

11.1.10 Kaneka Corporation

11.1.11 Phenox GmbH

11.1.12 Asahi Intecc

11.1.13 Perflow Medical

11.1.14 Rapid Medical

11.1.15 Cerus Endovascular

11.1.16 Acandis GmbH

11.1.17 Evasc

11.1.18 Sensome

11.1.19 Lepu Medical

11.1.20 Imperative Care



12 Appendix

