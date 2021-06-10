One Identity Strengthens Executive Team with Deep Cybersecurity and Cloud Expertise To Accelerate Market Momentum

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in identity-centric security, today announced the appointment of four executives that bring a wealth of software-as-a-service (SaaS) expertise to the organization. The appointment of Rima Pawar as Vice President of Product Management, Joe Garber as Vice President of Marketing, Teri Robb as Vice President of North American Sales and Chris Wood as Vice President of Sales for One Identity and Quest Software Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ) enables One Identity to continue to capitalize on the market demand for identity-centric security solutions delivered in the cloud.

“As companies continue to evolve their SaaS strategy, we play an integral role in helping them achieve a strong access management and governance approach in the cloud,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President and General Manager of One Identity. “The deep functional expertise that Rima, Joe, Teri and Chris bring to our leadership team, coupled with their SaaS expertise within the security industry, will help us continue to support organizations as they scale and navigate their cloud journey.”



As VP of Product Management, Rima Pawar brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise cybersecurity and building SaaS offerings from companies such as Oracle, Intel, McAfee and more. As the former Head of Identity Secure Access products at Mobileiron (acquired by Ivanti), she delivered an innovative secure platform that positioned the company in the leadership quadrant and lead to an aggressive growth. Pawar will leverage her experience launching and creating identity SaaS and Zero Trust solutions to help strengthen and expand One Identity’s SaaS portfolio.



As the Vice President of Marketing at One Identity, Joe Garber brings over 20 years of experience in software, privacy, compliance and governance marketing to One Identity. Having worked at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Software, Micro Focus and more, he has held a number of marketing leadership roles, including for a compliance-oriented SaaS solution that operated the world’s largest private cloud at the time. In his role, Garber will drive marketing activities and oversee the cross-functional program execution for the organization and its identity-centric security portfolio.

Teri Robb joins as VP of Sales for One Identity North America with strong experience across security and information technology. She joins the company from Check Point Software, where she led the North American Sales Organization, driving $350M in annual revenue, and was responsible for the restructuring of channel teams and sales teams, strengthening the company’s customer base to achieve revenue targets. Robb will be focused on developing new sales channels in the North American region.

Chris Wood brings over 20 years of information technology sales leadership and market development to his role as Vice President of APJ Sales for One Identity and Quest. Wood comes to One Identity and Quest from Imperva, where he led teams as SVP of APJ, specializing in recruiting, motivating and managing high performing sales teams, and developing go-to-market strategies in key market verticals.

The new additions to One Identity’s executive team come on the heels of the company’s announcement of its core security solutions, One Identity Manager On Demand, One Identity Safeguard On Demand, Active Roles On Demand, Starling CertAccess and Password Manager On Demand, being available in SaaS models. To learn more about One Identity, visit https://www.oneidentity.com/ .



About One Identity

One Identity , a Quest Software business, helps organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings developed with a cloud-first strategy including AD account lifecycle management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, unimpeded by security, yet safeguarded against threats without compromise regardless of how they choose to consume the services. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .



