Radware and Fujitsu Partner to Improve Network Availability for Spanish Healthcare Organizations Facing Pandemic Challenges

MAHWAH, N.J., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Fujitsu today announced an expanded partnership to enable increased traffic capacity for two Spanish healthcare organizations necessitated by the use of remote access during the Covid-19 pandemic.



To overcome the operational challenges that these customers faced, Fujitsu implemented Radware’s Alteon® application delivery controller (ADC). Alteon now provides these healthcare organizations with network load balancing for all web, cloud and mobile-based applications.

Healthcare providers require applications and online services to streamline processes, manage patient data and cut costs. The growth of online services and web-based content during the pandemic increased the challenges, including managing and securing large volumes of patient data and 24×7 access to critical applications.

As a result of their 10-year partnership primarily focused on the Spanish public administration sector, Radware and Fujitsu were able to quickly understand the issues and provide the solutions to increase the healthcare customers’ secure connections without impacting performance.

One healthcare system is employing Radware’s Alteon load balancer to increase its SSL traffic capacity, while the other uses it for TLS 1.3 secure communications. Both are already fully operational to serve the customers’ needs.

“Our customers were concerned about increased latency experienced by their mobile users because of the increased use of telehealth,” said Javier Pérez, Head of Cybersecurity, Fujitsu Spain. “Because of our longstanding relationship with Radware and its application delivery solutions, Fujitsu chose to deliver Radware’s superior solution, which more than met our customers’ goals.”

“This is another great example of our work with Fujitsu keeping networks available and secure,” said Shira Sagiv, Vice President of Product Portfolio, Radware. “By managing traffic flow, customers can continue to meet the needs of patients and staff at healthcare facilities throughout their regions.”

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on:

