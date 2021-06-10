Quest Data Modeling and Data Intelligence Enhancements to Strengthen Data Operations and Governance for Data Empowerment

erwin Data Modeler adds NoSQL and Data Vault 2.0 data modeling and schema engineering



erwin Data Intelligence to expand data visibility with new dashboards and new automation capabilities for faster data discovery

Continued investment in erwin by Quest solutions underscores commitment to the Quest Data Empowerment Platform to enable fast, accurate and relevant data insights for driving business value



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, announced today important enhancements to erwin Data Modeler and erwin Data Intelligence only five months after its acquisition of erwin, Inc. When integrated, these solutions provide a closed loop for metadata management, and automate both processes and workflows to improve time to value for key digital transformation initiatives, such as cloud migration, optimize regulatory and risk compliance efforts, and increase data literacy. erwin Data Modeler and erwin Data Intelligence are part of the Information and Systems Management (ISM) business and its Quest Data Empowerment Platform , best-of-breed solutions for data operations, data protection and data governance to guide operational and strategic decision-making.

“These new erwin by Quest product releases demonstrate our commitment to advancing data modeling and data governance technologies because customers increasingly rely on the data intelligence they provide to compete in today's data-driven world,” explained Heath Thompson, president and general manager for Quest ISM. “As the undisputed, worldwide leader in data modeling and a key provider of data protection and data governance solutions, we’re dedicated to our customers’ success not only in risk management but also in using their enterprise data assets to create greater value across all functions. The Quest Data Empowerment Platform ensures this by giving IT and business teams the data operations, protection and governance capabilities they require, in addition to making a real-time, relevant and high-quality data pipeline accessible to a broader range of stakeholders for enterprise collaboration and decision-making.”

erwin Data Modeler 2021 R1, now generally available, supports relational, NoSQL and Data Vault 2.0 modeling techniques within the same instance, enabling modelers to work across a myriad of traditional and emerging DBMS platforms. Roundtrip engineering and guided denormalization, which produces query-optimized models, accelerate the migration and transformation of database schema between relational and document designs. With growing data architecture complexity, increasing modernization efforts, and greater demand for data literacy, new generations of data modelers – inside and outside IT – will benefit from being able to use a single, holistic enterprise data modeling and database design tool. erwin Data Modeler 2021 R1 key features include:

Native support for Couchbase, MongoDB and Cassandra NoSQL data modeling, with support for JSON and AVRO file formats

Data Vault 2.0 data modeling

Updated support and certifications for the latest versions of Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Azure SQL and Microsoft SQL Synapse

JDBC connectivity for Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Azure SQL, Snowflake, Couchbase, Cassandra and MongoDB

New object browser to see all table, views and materialized views in one place, along with indexes and relationships

API support for model comparison and synchronization for reporting and collaboration

Increased load speed for large models



With erwin Data Intelligence 11 coming in early July, IT and data governance teams can expand their data landscape visibility with new dashboards and speed data discovery with new automation capabilities. Built on a flexible metamodel with deep metadata-driven automation, the software shines a light on available data, adds context for understanding and guardrails for protection, and then enables it to be socialized widely within the business to create more strategic and tactical value. Enterprises can establish a comprehensive yet flexible data governance framework automated to meet their unique requirements and fuel data intelligence for insights that mitigate risks as well as drive desired outcomes. erwin Data Intelligence 11 will include:

A data catalog dashboard for a holistic view of the data landscape to ease management and enhance understanding of data

A data literacy dashboard to easily view and drill into key data stewardship statistics and actions to guide data governance

Enhanced mind map capabilities for viewing multiple business assets and associated relationships simultaneously

Enterprise tagging of business assets to speed discovery and aid analysis and automation

AI optimization to expand and increase accuracy of data asset discovery

Performance, search and usability enhancements to simplify and speed daily workflows

Ability to use an organization’s language of choice when defining technical and business metadata with SQL Server version of erwin Data Intelligence



“Analysts estimate somewhere between 55% and 90% of organizational data is not used in business analytics and for decision-making. Regardless of the exact percentage, this ‘dark data’ creates a larger amount of noise to the signal, increasing operational inefficiencies and risks, impacts employee productivity, and lengthens critical initiative timelines,” said Thompson. “Our goal with erwin by Quest is to empower stakeholders in both the front and back office through data intelligence to understand and navigate the data landscape, enabling them to make better business decisions and drive strategic growth. Data modeling and data governance solutions are fundamental to these efforts, and we will continue to invest in their development.”

