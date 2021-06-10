Fobi Licenses its Wallet Pass Platform to CareSpace.AI for use in its CampusPass Vaccine Validation Platform for Higher Education Across North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSX.V) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the signing of a licensing agreement with CareSpace.AI. The deal will bring the use of the Fobi Wallet pass to higher education facilities throughout North America and provide secure covid-19 vaccination confirmation and validation, true contact-less registration, promotion, payment, and more using the Fobi Wallet pass technology, Fobi SmarTap, and Insight portal solutions for use in the CareSpace CampusPass platform (https://thecampuspass.com/). The CampusPass platform is being delivered in partnership with Microsoft and Unisys who are providing key elements of the data security and data privacy aspects of the platform.



LICENSING AGREEMENT WILL ENABLE FOBI TO EMPOWER COLLEGE CAMPUSES TO REOPEN AND RESUME ON-SITE ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS

With more than 100 college campuses across the US already stating they will require proof of vaccination to resume in-person classes and on-campus activities and many who have already implemented the policy, there is a monumental need for higher education facilities to have in place a platform to manage accurate and secure records, in order to limit liability and ensure the safety of students and staff. The integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass with the CampusPass platform will also offer community partners and sponsors increased ways to engage with students through personalized promotions, events, and digital touchpoints.

CareSpace is a strong strategic partner in the healthcare space, having had major success developing an emergency response platform for The International Red Cross, which is used by 96M+ volunteers worldwide. They are also the first Microsoft Health partner to drive dynamic patient education pathways via CRM connected platform for population health.

CareSpace CEO David Richards states:

“With higher-level institutions hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic, they are looking for new ways to entice students back to on-campus operations in a way that protects student identity and privacy, while opening new revenue opportunities. This agreement with Fobi will enable us to provide all of our campus clients with the ability to not only keep their students safe and secure but to enrich the student experience with new expanded touchless transaction opportunities. With the help of Fobi’s real-time capabilities, this platform will ensure that campuses see an increase in student and alumni loyalty and affinity with positive community impact at scale.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson states:

“Both Fobi and CareSpace have seen great success within the venue management and events space over the past year, with CareSpace driving new population health programs through their HIPAA compliant platform and Fobi having had major success creating secure sporting events bubbles for the NCAA. We are confident that this agreement will enable us to continue to provide campuses across North America with the tools to resume operations and recoup lost revenue streams with our combined venue management tools.”

This agreement is expected to generate revenue for Fobi from an annual license and service agreement and Wallet pass fees. With over 3,982 degree-granting postsecondary institutions as of 2019-2020 and over 19 million students registered in the US alone, there is a significant potential market for Fobi Wallet passes.

Fobi provides significant value to the CareSpace platform and its campus clients due to our ability to integrate across all on-site locations and legacy infrastructure to provide real-time access to testing certification, contactless registration, a secure data portal, insights, and engagement. Together with CareSpace, we will provide higher education facilities and their community partners and sponsors with the tools to leverage real-time data to deliver an unparalleled next-generation on-campus experience.

About CareSpace

CareSpace (www.carespace.ai) is a virtual assistant platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to help patients take an active role in their care beyond the walls of a hospital. Their platform delivers a scalable healthcare delivery model that’s patient-centered and remote provider-supported. CareSpace is core to digital health IT infrastructure and extends devices, telehealth, the EMR, and other digital health technologies to be more valuable to the patients, providers, insurance companies, and the employers they support.

CareSpace is a C-19 essential digital health company. CampusPass is built on the The Pass+ platform for population health and combines verifiable vaccine health credentials with world-leading security, privacy, and ethical standards.

About CampusPass

CampusPass meets and exceeds the current standards and policies being implemented by state and local government.

As an end-to-end solution, (vaccine scheduling, admin, reporting, and sharing) CampusPass lowers population health risk; while powering the new connected smart campus.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

