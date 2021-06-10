Global medical imaging market size to register considerable growth through 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research analysts, global medical imaging market size accounted for USD 39.94 billion in 2020 and is likely to showcase significant growth during the study period. Widespread adoption of Big Data Analytics, growing demand for EHR (electronic health record), and shifting preferences towards opting for portable solutions over fixed equipment are some of the key factors fueling the market size.

The document also talks about the various market segmentations, highlighting their respective contribution towards the overall business dynamics. Lastly, the study provides crucial insights regarding the competitive terrain, further elaborating on the business-centric strategies deployed by each industry contender to acquire a prominent market share.

For the uninitiated, medical imaging is used for imaging various modalities in order to obtain a visual representation of organs for therapeutic as well as diagnostic purposes. Technological advancements in this business space has led to the development of advanced imaging devices which provide better anatomical details, thereby stimulating the overall industry outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3855671/

Citing an instance, the World Health Organization estimated that around 3.6 billion diagnostic examinations are conducted annually across the globe, of which over 350 million are performed on pediatric patients. Thus, increased pervasiveness of acute and chronic conditions including orthopedic and cardiovascular diseases as well as cancer is contributing towards global medical imaging industry dynamics.

In addition to this, rising cognizance regarding early diagnosis and focus towards reducing healthcare expenditure are adding traction to global medical imaging market size. Growing demand for X-ray, ultrasound, CT, and MRI scans is also favoring the overall market scenario.

From the regional point of view

The global scope of operations of this business space involves regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Among these, experts cite that North America currently accounts for the largest share in global medical imaging industry and is likely to display consistent growth throughout the study duration. High occurrence of chronic conditions in tandem with rising elderly population is facilitating the business scenario in North America.

Easy availability of portable CT and ultrasound scanners that provide easy as well as relevant health information for clinical measurement is also contributing towards the popularity of medical imaging devices in North America.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-medical-imaging-market-2021-edition-analysis-by-product-x-ray-ultrasound-mri-ct-scan-nuclear-imaging-end-user-application-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

Global Medical Imaging Market by Product Varieties (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

X-ray Imaging Systems





Global Medical Imaging Market Application Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Orthopaedics

Oncology

Others





Global Medical Imaging Market by End-user Reach (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Ambulatory Imaging Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Hospitals





Global Medical Imaging Market Geographical Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

Canada

United States





Europe

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Germany





Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan





Global Medical Imaging Market Competitive Scenario (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

MR Solutions

MILabs

Mediso

Hologic Inc.

Carestream Health

FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Co.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Medical Imaging Market Product Outlook

4. Global Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Medical Imaging Market

5. Global Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By Product (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Imaging Market: By Product

5.2 X-ray Imaging Systems - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Ultrasound Imaging Systems - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 Computed Tomography Scanners - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 Nuclear Imaging Systems - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By End-User (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Imaging Market: By End-User

6.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 Ambulatory Imaging Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By Application (By Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Imaging Market: By Application

7.2 Oncology - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 Orthopaedics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 Cardiovascular - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 Neurology - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8. Global Medical Imaging Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Imaging Market: By Region

9. North America Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 North America Medical Imaging Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 North America Medical Imaging Market ?? Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product (X-ray Imaging Systems, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Computed Tomography Scanners, Nuclear Imaging Systems)

9.4 Market Segmentation By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Imaging Centers)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Oncology, Orthopaedics, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Others)

10. Europe Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Europe Medical Imaging Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

10.2 Europe Medical Imaging Market ?? Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product (X-ray Imaging Systems, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Computed Tomography Scanners, Nuclear Imaging Systems)

10.4 Market Segmentation By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Imaging Centers)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Oncology, Orthopaedics, Cardiovascular, Neurology and Others)

11. Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11.1 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

11.2 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Market ?? Prominent Companies

11.3 Market Segmentation By Product (X-ray Imaging Systems, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Computed Tomography Scanners, Nuclear Imaging Systems)

11.4 Market Segmentation By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Imaging Centers)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Oncology, Orthopaedics, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Others)

12. Global Medical Imaging Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Medical Imaging Market Drivers

12.2 Global Medical Imaging Market Restraints

12.3 Global Medical Imaging Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Imaging Market ?? By Product, By Value (Year-2026)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Imaging Market ?? By End-User, By Value (Year-2026)

14. Competitive Landscape





Related Report:

Medical Imaging Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The medical imaging market is likely to observe a remunerative growth phase over the coming years due to rising demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic disease, growing geriatric population, wide scope of clinical applications, and technological advancements. Medical imaging refers to processes and techniques which are utilized for creating images of several parts of the human body for treatment and diagnostic means within digital health. The technology used in medical imaging basically provides different information regarding the area of the body, which is treated or studied, concerning effectiveness of medical treatment or possible injury or disease.

Since it is used for both therapeutic and diagnosis purposes, medical imaging is considered as one of most powerful resources that are available today for patient care. Likewise, proper usage of medical imaging generally needs a multidisciplinary approach.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.