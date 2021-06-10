Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market (2021 to 2026) - Adoption of Cost-Effective Ferrite Permanent Magnets Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market by Type (PMAC, PMDC, Brushless DC), Power Rating (Up to 25 kW, 25-100 kW, 100-300 kW, 300 kW & Above), End-user (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global permanent magnet motor market is projected to reach USD 64.6 billion by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 41.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient motors and growing implementation of permanent magnet motor in industries such as automotive are the key factors driving the permanent magnet motor market. The high initial cost of permanent magnet motor can restraint the growth of the permanent magnet motor market. However, growing robotics technology offers promising business opportunities in the permanent magnet motor market. However, growing robotics technology offers promising business opportunities in the permanent magnet motor market.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local currencies of many countries have depreciated. There is a misalignment of supply and demand, leading to financial losses for components/parts manufacturers. Key components used in manufacturing permanent magnet motor are procured typically in US dollars, which results in increased component cost, which is likely to hamper the growth of the permanent magnet motor market.

The PMAC segment, by type, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026

The permanent magnet motor market by type is categorized into 3 segments namely PMAC, PMDC, and Brushless DC. The PMAC segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global permanent magnet motor during the forecast period. Due to their superior efficiency, PMACs will save energy in all motor applications due to their superior efficiency. The best applications are motors located in refrigerated spaces, due to the added benefits of reduced refrigeration load.

PMAC motors require variable frequency drives (VFDs) that are specially made and are typically offered only in sizes below 50 horsepower. These motors are primarily used in automatic machinery with high dynamic requirements. The high demand for the motors in this segment is expected to be large as it is largely consumed in electric vehicles and industrial manufacturing sector. The increased support and new investments in various industrial sector especially in Asia Pacific.

The industrial segment, by application, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026

The permanent magnet motor market, by end user, is segmented into industrial, commercial and residential, and others. Others include defense, and transportation. Industrial segment of permanent magnet motors are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Permanent magnet motors form an integral part of the industrial end use sector and are primarily used in automotive, textile, paper mills, and robotics applications, among others. Industrial segment is mainly driven by the increasing manufacturing of Electric vehicles & Electronic equipment's in the countries specially China, Germany, United States, Japan and France.

Asia Pacific: The largest market by region in the permanent magnet motor market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest permanent magnet motor market during the forecast period. Asia pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Rest of Asia Pacific includes Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Asia Pacific is a growing market for Permanent Magnet Motor in various applications, such as automotive, electronics in industrial segment and offices and healthcare in commercial segment, due to its fast-growing economies.

The market in China is expected to grow mainly because the number of manufacturing units in China is increasing, which is expected to create a massive demand for Permanent Magnet Motor. Another reason for the growth of the Permanent Magnet Motor market in APAC is the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors, such as transportation, chemicals, and pharmaceutical industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Permanent Magnet Motor Market

4.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Market, by Region

4.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-use Industry & Country

4.4 Permanent Magnet Motor Market, by Type

4.5 Permanent Magnet Motor Market, by Power Rating

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Road to Recovery

5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Low-Cost Maintenance Motors Across Different Industries

5.5.1.2 Increasing Use of Permanent Magnet Motors in Electric Vehicles

5.5.1.3 Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions in the HVAC Industry

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 High Cost of Permanent Magnet Motors

5.5.2.2 Increased Prices of Raw Materials Used in Manufacturing

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Adoption of Cost-Effective Ferrite Permanent Magnets

5.5.3.2 Emergence of Robotics Technology

5.5.3.3 Increasing Use of IoT and 5G Technologies Across Industries

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Easy Availability of Low-Quality and Inexpensive Electric Motors

5.5.4.2 Shortage of Components and Parts due to COVID-19

5.6 Trends

5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Market Map

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Permanent Magnet Motor: Codes and Regulations

5.12 Innovations and Patent Registrations

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14 Case Study Analysis

6 Permanent Magnet Motor Market, by Type

7 Permanent Magnet Motor Market, by End-use Industry

8 Permanent Magnet Motor Market, by Power Rating

9 Geographical Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 ABB

11.1.2 Siemens

11.1.3 Rockwell Automation

11.1.4 NIDEC Corporation

11.1.5 Johnson Electric

11.1.6 Wolong Electric

11.1.7 WEG

11.1.8 Allied Motion

11.1.9 Ametek

11.1.10 Toshiba

11.1.11 Regal Beloit Corporation

11.1.12 Yaskawa

11.1.13 Liebherr

11.1.14 Faulhaber

11.1.15 Teco

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Dumore

11.2.2 Kollmorgen

11.2.3 Electrocraft

11.2.4 Cartermotor Company

11.2.5 Mark Elektriks

12 Appendix

