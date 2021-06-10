Outlook on the Material Handling Robotics Global Market to 2027 - Trend Forecasts and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Material Handling Robotics Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Robot Type, Product Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global material handling robotics market is expected to reach $46.52 billion by 2027 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.65% revised by considering impact of COVID-19. The software market will grow at 12.3% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a COVID-19-revised CAGR of 14.2% during the same period, advancing to 484 thousand units by 2027.



Highlighted with 107 tables and 120 figures, this 253-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2017-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view on account of COVID-19 impact. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Product Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Global Hardware Market of Material Handling Robotics 2017-2027

3.3 Global Software Market of Material Handling Robotics 2017-2027

3.4 Global Service & Support Market of Material Handling Robotics 2017-2027



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 Global Articulated Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-2027

4.3 Global Cartesian Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-2027

4.4 Global SCARA Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-2027

4.5 Global Parallel Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-2027

4.6 Global Collaborative Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-2027

4.7 Global Market of Other Material Handling Robotics 2017-2027



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Payload

5.1 Market Overview by Product Payload

5.2 Global Low Payload (< 10 kg) Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-2027

5.3 Global Medium Payload (10-100 kg) Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-2027

5.4 Global High Payload (>100 kg) Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-2027



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Global Pick & Place Robotics Market for 2017-2027

6.3 Global Palletizing & De-palletizing Robotics Market for 2017-2027

6.4 Global Packing & Packaging Robotics Market 2017-2027

6.5 Global Part Transfer Robotics Market 2017-2027

6.6 Global Machine Tending Robotics Market 2017-2027

6.7 Global Material Handling Robotics Market for Other Applications 2017-2027



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

7.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

7.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Automotive Industry 2017-2027

7.3 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Chemical, Rubber & Plastics 2017-2027

7.4 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Electrical & Electronics 2017-2027

7.5 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Machinery & Metal 2017-2027

7.6 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Food & Beverage 2017-2027

7.7 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Other Industry Verticals 2017-2027



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2017-2027

8.2 North America Market 2017-2027 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2017-2027 by Country/Region

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2017-2027 by Country/Region

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Taiwan

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2017-2027 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2017-2027 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Key News

9.3 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

