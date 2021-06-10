Ashland provides update on outlook for fiscal 2021 third-quarter and full-year earnings¹

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today provided an update for preliminary fiscal 2021 third-quarter and full-year financial results. In general, economic recovery in the U.S. and other regions of the world is driving strong demand for most products in the company’s Life Sciences, Personal Care and Household and Specialty Additives end markets.

Availability of some raw materials in addition to shipping, logistics and packaging challenges however are offsetting the demand and continue to constrain the company’s ability to rebuild global inventories and meet overall customer demand. In addition, supply-chain inefficiencies are resulting in higher overall cost as the company works to meet customers’ needs. The impact of all these factors is expected to be reflected in the company’s financial results during the quarter.

“We are encouraged by the improving demand in each of our segments,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Supply-chain constraints continue to be a challenge for us, our suppliers and our customers, and we anticipate approximately $5 million to $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA pressure in the fiscal third quarter. We expect these factors will stabilize in the fiscal fourth quarter and our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year 2021 of $570 million to $590 million remains unchanged.”

The company’s Performance Adhesives segment, which is under a strategic review announced last month, is largely U.S.-based, and continues to be impacted by raw-material cost escalation and constrained availability. This is impacting the company’s ability to satisfy very strong customer demand. The business continues to take pricing actions to recover from the impact of raw-material cost escalation.

The information in this release is preliminary, based upon information available at the time of this news release, and actual results may differ.

