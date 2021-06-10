The Global Blockchain Business Council Welcomes Digital Asset Co-Founder and CEO Yuval Rooz to Board of Directors

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) , the leading global industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem, announced today that Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Asset, has been appointed to join its Board of Directors.



Rooz’s appointment to the Board will be formally ratified at the next meeting of the GBBC’s General Assembly in September. The GBBC has also announced that Digital Asset, the creators of Daml , a multi-party application platform, has become a GBBC Leadership member. At this membership level, Digital Asset will work closely with GBBC on several strategic initiatives, including GSMI 2.0 , a continuation and expansion of the first comprehensive effort to map blockchain and digital asset standards and regulation globally.

“Yuval’s insight and experience in the DLT industry is an excellent addition to the GBBC’s Board of Directors,” said David Treat, Senior Managing Director, Co-Lead of Accenture’s Global Blockchain Business and Board Chair of the GBBC. “Central to the next wave of innovation will be collaborative ecosystems and under Yuval’s leadership, Digital Asset has been a critical driver to creating seamlessly interconnected business networks. I know Yuval will help the association in driving the potential of this technology across industries. At Accenture we believe this technology opens up a whole new range of game-changing opportunities for our clients when the right value drivers are identified.”

As Co-Founder and CEO, Rooz has built Digital Asset into a leading enterprise blockchain company, tripling its customer base and doubling its partner ecosystem in 2020. In 2021, Rooz led the company through a $120m Series D financing round to expand the Daml data network. Today, leading organizations around the world rely on Daml to transform disparate silos into synchronized networks, eradicating latency and errors by guaranteeing consistent data. Digital Asset’s customer base includes organizations across financial services, healthcare, and insurance industries.

“I have admired the work Sandra Ro and the GBBC team have done to drive blockchain adoption across a number of industries,” said Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder and CEO at Digital Asset. “From programs that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals to launching initiatives for universal standards across blockchain projects, the GBBC has become the go-to organization to facilitate dialogue and collaboration across the blockchain ecosystem. I am excited to join the Board of Directors at the GBBC and look forward to contributing to their key initiatives.”

“We are delighted to name a recognized leader in the blockchain space to GBBC’s Board of Directors,” said Sandra Ro, CEO of GBBC. “Yuval brings leadership in driving a new mindset for creating a global economic network based on fully interconnected systems enabled by blockchain to the GBBC. We look forward to working with Yuval and the team at Digital Asset to advance the business of blockchain, and further industry efforts to enhance interoperability and develop standards.”

The Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) is the leading global industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem with more than 250 institutional members, and 130 Ambassadors from more than 70 jurisdictions and disciplines. GBBC is dedicated to furthering adoption of blockchain through engaging regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers on how to harness this ground-breaking technology to create more secure, equitable, and functional societies. To learn more about GBBC, please visit www.gbbcouncil.org . Click here to follow GBBC on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Digital Asset helps companies of all sizes and across industries get distributed applications to market faster, and stay there longer. At the core of our service offering is Daml, an application platform unconstrained by organizational boundaries. Companies can create new multi-party solutions that transform disparate silos into synchronized networks, eradicating latency and errors by guaranteeing consistent data. Digital Asset works with leading organizations in financial services, healthcare and insurance, including 5 of the top 10 stock exchanges in the world. In 2020, CB Insights named Daml as one of the top blockchain networks for capital markets. To learn more about Digital Asset, please visit www.digitalasset.com , and for information about Daml, please visit www.daml.com . Click here to follow Digital Asset on Twitter and LinkedIn .