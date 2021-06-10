Wowza Media Systems Partners With Technology-Focused Private Equity Firm Clearhaven Partners

GOLDEN, Colo., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza Media Systems™ (“Wowza”), the market leader in reliable, secure and low-latency streaming solutions that enable video delivery worldwide, has received a significant investment from software and technology specialist Clearhaven Partners (“Clearhaven”) for continued innovation and accelerated growth. Wowza management remains a significant investor in the business. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Launched in 2007, Wowza has become the gold standard for live streaming solutions and today powers more than 6,000 active customers with a track record of more than 35,000 deployments worldwide. Fueled by the continued demand for video, Wowza’s cloud and private infrastructure-based solutions enable customers to deliver high-quality, reliable video at scale across geographies and end markets including media and entertainment, enterprise, aerospace and defense, government, education, and houses of worship. Clearhaven’s investment positions Wowza to accelerate innovation and provide their customers with solutions to solve complex media streaming challenges, as well as the partnership required to scale.

Clearhaven, a Boston-based software- and technology-focused private equity firm, was founded by an investor-operator team for the exclusive purpose of partnering with differentiated, growing software and technology companies. Clearhaven works closely with its portfolio companies to accelerate value creation and help companies realize their full potential.

“Wowza has had an incredible journey since our founding nearly 15 years ago,” said David Stubenvoll, Co-Founder and CEO of Wowza. “We’ve grown consistently and profitably since our founding and helped many thousands of customers achieve their video streaming goals. As we enter a new phase of growth and innovation, we’re delighted to partner with Clearhaven, who brings to our partnership a talented team of experienced investors and operators who share our passion for video, our vision for Wowza’s continued video streaming leadership and enterprise-grade resources to helping Wowza scale. Clearhaven provides our organization with exceptional leverage at an exciting time for Wowza and the streaming industry.”

Michelle C. Noon, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Clearhaven, commented, "Clearhaven has long invested behind a thesis in video technology as we seek to partner with leading companies that solve mission-critical challenges and address opportunities arising from video proliferation. Wowza is an incredible founder-built organization that does exactly that. We’re thrilled to partner with CEO Dave Stubenvoll, COO Brendan Daly and the Wowza management team to fuel continued innovation and accelerated growth.”

“As dedicated software and technology investors, we seek to partner with differentiated and scalable companies,” added Chris Ryan, Managing Partner at Clearhaven. “Among the many companies we see each year, Wowza stood out to us due to its reputation as a technology leader and its ability to deliver leading video streaming solutions at scale in a market with significant tailwinds.”

Kevin A. Wood, Operating Partner and Co-Founder at Clearhaven, continued, "Partnership starts with shared vision and each side complementing the other. I look forward to working closely with Wowza’s management team as we build the business to its next level of success together.”

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza is the market leader in providing mission-critical video streaming solutions that enable customers to reliably deliver video content to any device, anywhere, at any scale. Wowza’s solutions are the engine that powers video for more than 6,000 customers across end markets globally including media, enterprise, government, aerospace and defense, education, social and houses of worship, among others. Wowza’s products and services solve some of the most challenging aspects of video streaming for its customers, enabling seamless experiences. For more information on rock-solid, reliable streaming, visit www.wowza.com.

About Clearhaven Partners

Clearhaven is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in software and technology businesses. Clearhaven was founded by an investor-operator team to partner with differentiated, growing software and technology companies with at least $20 million in recurring revenue. Clearhaven brings a collective 50+ years of software investing and operating experience to its portfolio companies through its partnership approach and its value creation playbook, which couples actionable insights with practical tools and guidance to help companies scale profitably. Visit us at www.clearhavenpartners.com.

